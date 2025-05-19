Akshay Mathur launches Unpromptd to help platforms scale ad revenue

New Delhi: Akshay Mathur, who has worked in digital advertising for over two decades, has launched Unpromptd, a new venture aimed at helping digital platforms grow their ad revenues in operationally complex regions such as India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Mathur has played key roles in the growth of platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Criteo in Asia. His background spans leadership positions at Komli Media, SVG, Dentsu, and Tyroo, where he worked on market expansion and monetization strategies.

“Partnerships today are about scale, depth, distribution, and technology. The strongest ones create long-term value and outlast markets and leaders,” said Mathur, who is the Founder and CEO of Unpromptd. “We operate as an embedded extension of our partners’ monetization teams, with full accountability. Our focus is on driving revenue, building tech-enabled efficiencies, and freeing our partners to focus on product, growth, and innovation.”

Unpromptd focuses on working with platforms that already have ad-based revenue models but need support scaling them. Its services include building go-to-market strategies, managing sales and compliance infrastructure, supporting local creative needs, and helping with advertiser credit and billing operations.

The launch comes at a time when Asia’s digital ad market is expanding rapidly. Forecasts from GroupM and Dentsu suggest the region’s digital ad spend will exceed 45 billion dollars by 2025, driven by mobile adoption, infrastructure growth, and increasing consumer demand. However, many platforms face challenges converting user bases into revenue, largely due to fragmented advertising systems, regulatory differences, and limited operational bandwidth.

“Asia has the numbers, the users, and the momentum,” said Mathur. “But success here depends on execution. That’s what we’re here to build.”