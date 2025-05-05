AI, personalisation and interactivity redefining India's streaming future

Mumbai: As India’s digital entertainment ecosystem matures, the convergence of technology and storytelling took centre stage at WAVES 2025 during a panel titled “OTT Revolution: How AI, Personalisation & Interactive Content Are Changing the Streaming Landscape.”

Moderated by Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia, the session brought together some of the influential voices in the streaming industry to discuss how artificial intelligence, data-driven personalisation, and interactive features are reshaping the way audiences experience content.

Opening the discussion, Jain paid tribute to India’s storytelling legacy and framed the current evolution as a fundamental shift, not just in what people watch but how they connect with stories. “We’re seeing a new era where technology and emotion meet,” he noted.

Gaurav Gandhi, VP for Asia-Pacific & MENA, Amazon Prime Video, described personalisation as a multi-layered journey. “We start with viewer moods and preferences. In a country like India, it also means enabling language discovery and cultural exploration,” he said.

Netflix India’s Vice-President of Content, Monika Shergill, emphasised the fusion of creativity and machine learning as unprecedented in human history. “Today, you may come for a crime thriller, but stay for what’s trending. We’re creating a shared cultural pulse while serving individual tastes,” she said.

Sony Pictures Networks India MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee focused on the timeless appeal of a compelling narrative. “Blockbusters are born when a story connects deeply with the cultural moment. That’s where great storytellers make a difference,” he said, referencing recent homegrown hits.

Adding to the data-driven perspective, Bharath Ram, a senior executive in the OTT analytics space, likened user behaviour to leaving clues. “Every viewer journey leaves a trail—we use those to recommend content that keeps them engaged, from regional gems to popular titles,” he explained.

Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital, traced the evolution from linear storytelling to creator-led ecosystems and highlighted the next frontier. “We went from music videos to creator universes. Now, with generative AI, we’re stepping into something even more transformative,” he said.

The panel also explored interactivity as a growing differentiator. Gandhi explained how Amazon’s interactive tools are used strategically: “You give just enough to enhance the fan journey, not interrupt it.”

Shergill added that Netflix’s push into gaming is part of a broader move toward immersion. “Immersion is the new engagement. And personalisation ensures every great story travels further.”

In a discussion on content discovery, Banerjee cited creator Bhuvan Bam’s organic rise as an example of how platforms can identify and nurture voices that resonate with audiences.

The session concluded on a forward-looking note. Shergill called attention to India’s vast, untapped creative capacity. “We’ve only scratched the surface. Purpose-driven AI and India’s storytelling potential together can create long-term value.”

The conversation ended with a shared belief that while AI and data will play a growing role, imagination and cultural resonance will remain the heart of India’s streaming story.