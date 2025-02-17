aha OTT unveils 2025 content lineup

New Delhi: aha OTT, the regional streaming platform, has announced its 2025 content line-up for Telugu viewers.

The 2025 slate promo kicked off with the Dance IKON Season 2 Wildfire, premiering on February 14, 2025. Hosted by the Ohmkar, the show features a star-studded panel of judges, including Faria Abdullah and Sekhar Master, alongside a talented group of mentors like Maanas Nagulapalli, Deepika Rangaraju, Yash Master, Prakruthi Kambam, and Janulyri.

Chef Mantra Project K has returned with its Season 4, hosted by Suma. This season promises a fresh twist with an innovative format featuring popular actors and influencers, cooking up more fun and delicious surprises.

Three Roses, the web series that became a hit in its first season, is also returning for Season 2. With a cast that includes Eesha Rebba, Kushitha, Rashi Singh, Satya, Harsha, and Prabhas Sreenu, fans can look forward to more riveting drama and unexpected twists in the lives of these powerful women.

For the first time, aha OTT has ventured into the fantasy genre with film Chiranjeeva, starring Raj Tarun and Kushitha Kallapu.

For those who appreciate nostalgic storytelling, aha OTT has something special in store. The platform will launch the web series Hometown, directed by Srikanth, which features a cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, and Prajwal Yadma.

The comedy game show Sarkaar is making its return with Season 5, featuring the Sudigali Sudheer.

"2025 marks a pivotal year for aha as we celebrate our fifth anniversary and set our sights on redefining regional content creation," said Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha OTT. "Our commitment to delivering innovative, diverse, and high-quality content has never been stronger. This year, we're focused on enhancing our popular existing titles while also introducing new formats that will deeply resonate with Telugu audiences. We're excited to be at the forefront of reshaping Telugu entertainment and can't wait to share our exciting new offerings."

"2025 is a year of bold and diverse content for us at aha OTT," said aha Content Head Vaasudev Koppineni, "We’ve put together a dynamic mix of formats and genres to ensure that we offer something for everyone. Whether it's the return of fan favourites, fresh shows in new genres, or surprise elements in our formats, this year will be packed with exceptional entertainment. Our goal is to continue leading the charge in Telugu entertainment, and we’re thrilled to take our audience on this exciting journey with us."