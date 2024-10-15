Adobe launches GenStudio for performance marketing

New Delhi: Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a new generative AI-first application.

The new offering addresses the challenge of highly personalised, on-brand and performant content—across a myriad of channels and geographies.

Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing is a game-changing gen AI-first application that will enable marketing and creative teams to create high-impact, on-brand content at unmatched speed and scale,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India. “With collaborations across industry leaders like Air India, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Adobe is empowering marketing and digital teams to seamlessly manage multi-channel campaigns, with real-time insights to optimise performance. We’re excited to see how more Indian businesses will harness GenStudio to revolutionise their marketing strategies and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

With GenStudio for Performance Marketing, brands have a single, self-service application to create paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more by leveraging pre- approved, on-brand content.

It brings together creative teams with marketing teams that need to deliver variations at scale for demanding channels such as paid media.

“Delivering impactful global campaigns hinges on the ability to bring marketing and creative teams closer together, with generative AI-powered workflows that eliminate cumbersome and inefficient processes,” said Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio.“ Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing enables creatives to focus on

delivering deep creative designs that amplify a brand, while empowering their marketing counterparts to create the high volume of content variations that are needed to drive customer engagement, personalization and conversion.”

Features in GenStudio for Performance Marketing empower users to locate brand-approved assets and create content variations with generative AI tools such as Adobe Firefly, and third-party large language models for creating copy in emails, paid media and display ads—all while helping users ensure compliance with defined brand standards.

Through expanded, integrated partnerships with Google’s Campaign Manager 360, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, Snap and TikTok, teams will soon be able to activate campaigns and get direct performance insights.

Adobe is also working closely with its broad ecosystem of agency partners—including Accenture Song, Dentsu, Havas, IBM Consulting, Interpublic Group, Media.Monks, Omnicom, Publicis, Stagwell and WPP —to drive customisation, integration and value-added needs for customers across industry verticals.