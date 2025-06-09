Adobe adds new AI tools for marketers and support teams in Experience Platform

New Delhi: Adobe has expanded its AI-based features within Adobe Experience Platform, introducing a new Product Support Agent aimed at helping marketers and customer experience teams address issues in their workflows. This launch is part of Adobe’s broader push into agent-based AI, which also includes the now generally available Data Insights Agent.
Both tools operate on Adobe Experience Platform’s Agent Orchestrator, a system that enables businesses to create and manage AI agents across Adobe’s products and other platforms.
The Product Support Agent offers step-by-step assistance to diagnose and solve technical issues inside Adobe applications. It is designed to support teams by reducing time spent on troubleshooting and navigating complex support processes. When users report a problem using the AI Assistant’s chat interface, the agent automatically collects key data—such as logs and user session details—and uses that to fill out support tickets in advance. This helps ensure faster ticket resolution and reduces back-and-forth communication.
The agent can also give real-time updates on ticket status and is expected to send proactive notifications as support cases progress. This means users do not need to switch platforms to track updates, helping them stay informed and manage expectations internally.
The company also announced the full rollout of the Data Insights Agent, the first tool built on the Agent Orchestrator. This feature allows users to ask questions about their data using everyday language—for example, “What channels drove the most conversions last week?”—and instantly receive visualised answers in the Customer Journey Analytics tool.
According to Lenovo’s Digital and Marketing Analytics Manager, Lokesh Alluri, “Adobe’s Data Insights Agent will be a major unlock for our organisation, shortening the time it takes to find and deliver actionable insights. By streamlining time-intensive workflows, from reporting to forecasting, we can ensure that every stakeholder has timely data to drive initiatives that enhance customer satisfaction.”
Adobe says these agents aim to improve the way marketers work, making it easier to get tasks done and find information quickly. The tools are intended to assist rather than replace human teams, supporting creative and strategic work by handling routine or repetitive tasks.