Abhay Chheda named VP - Syndication and Distribution for Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om OTTs

New Delhi: Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om OTT on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhay Chheda as Vice-President - Syndication and Distribution.

He will lead the Business Syndication team, with his role encompassing syndication and distribution of content across the platforms.

With nearly two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Chheda has worked across content acquisition, syndication, and digital distribution.

Prior to this, Chheda held leadership roles at GoQuest Media Ventures, where he led key business verticals for over eight years.

He was also associated with Buddha Pictures, overseeing international syndication and Disney UTV Studios, where he contributed to global marketing campaigns and international theatrical distribution.

Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Hari Om, Atrangii, and Ullu, said, “Abhay Chheda’s appointment marks a significant step in our journey to explore content syndication across various languages and genres, along with the distribution of our content. His experience, creativity, and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our vision for all three varied platforms forward.”

Chheda said, "I am genuinely excited to join Vibhu Agarwal Group’s OTT platforms and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to revolutionizing content on Indian OTT. With my expertise in international content syndication and distribution, I look forward to taking the platforms to newer heights and audiences worldwide.”