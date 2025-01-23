Aaj Tak leverages creator economy at Maha Kumbh with ‘Creator’s lounge’

New Delhi: In a novel marketing strategy, Hindi news channel Aaj Tak is riding on the massive digital reach of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj by partnering with social media travel app Explurger.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a first-of-its-kind Creator's Lounge, catering to the influencers creating content during the pilgrimage.

“Aaj Tak brings its unmatched credibility and presence to the Explurger Creators’ Lounge, making it not only a hotspot for exclusive content creation but also offering creators an unparalleled experience amidst the spiritual ambiance of Mahakumbh,” Explurger said.

The Maha Kumbh, expected to draw an estimated 45 crore visitors over 45 days, is the world's largest religious gathering. Aaj Tak aims to reach not only the physical audience but also the vast online audience following the influencers at the lounge.

A glimpse of this content creation came in the form of a viral teaser of a podcast featuring Aaj Tak's Kumar Abhishek interviewing a Naga Sadhu. The teaser generated significant excitement among social media users and influencers.

The creator’s lounge

Spanning 2,000 square feet, the lounge promises to be a hub of creativity and collaboration, combining spirituality with cutting-edge content creation tools and networking opportunities.

Located at Section 2, Triveni Road, Parade Ground (next to the LIC Pavilion), the lounge operates daily from 9 am to 6 pm until February 26, 2025.

The lounge boasts two soundproof podcast rooms equipped with premium DIGITEK recording gear, which is ideal for creators looking to produce high-quality content.

High-speed internet ensures seamless uploads and editing, while Café Coffee Day (CCD) adds its signature café vibe with a variety of snacks, coffee, and beverages to fuel creativity.

Pee Safe has stocked the lounge's washrooms with hygiene products.

Designed to accommodate over 60 creators, the space features a stage for live shows and celebrity interactions, offering visitors a chance to mingle with top influencers such as Tanya Khanijow, Ganesh Vanare, Surya, Amit Saxena, and Aditya Maurya.

How to use Creator’s Lounge

Besides Explurger creators, pre-approved influencers, celebrities and Aaj Tak’s crew will have access to the lounge.

Founded by Jitin Bhatia and Sonu Sood, Explurger Is a Google-incubated social media platform for travellers and explorers.