24% more Prime members shopped in Prime Day 2024 than 2023: Amazon

Delhi: Amazon India announced that Prime Day 2024 was the biggest Prime Day shopping event ever, with record sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous Prime Day event.

According to Amazon India, the 8th Prime Day witnessed the highest number of Prime members who ever shopped during any Prime Day. 24% more Prime members in India shopped vs Prime Day 2023, making it the highest ever Prime member engagement during the event. Prime Day 2024 also witnessed the highest ever Prime membership signups in the two and half weeks leading up to Prime Day.

Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets said, “We would like to thank our sellers, brands and bank partners for helping us deliver the biggest ever Prime Day in India. Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same day deliveries. We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides.”

Prime members shopped from thousands of new products launched by over 450+ top Indian and global brands such as Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, Honor, iQOO, Bajaj, Agaro, Ecovacs, Crompton, Sony, Mokobara, ITC, Fossil, Puma, Motorola, and Boat to name a few and 3,200+ new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses like Behoma, Dream of Glory, Orika Spices and others.

Prime members from across India shopped for cross category products like shoes, clothes, smart phones, top load washing machines, pet foods, groceries, etc. Interestingly, 2 out of 3 Prime members shopped from non-metro cities.

This Prime Day interesting customer trends and consumption patterns emerged across categories. Over 70% of the demand for Smartphones came from Tier 2 and 3 cities, Apple iPads saw 23x growth in sales and Samsung Galaxy Tabs saw a surge of 17x in sales vs previous Prime Day.

Home Entertainment witnessed 26% growth in sales vs last Prime Day as members enjoyed shopping from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and LG. In Amazon Fresh, Muesli, Eggs, Seeds and Dry Fruits emerged as the top breakfast choices for India with a 1.6x growth YoY vs last Prime Day.

Makeup and skincare brands spiked upto 3X YoY, led by brands like Sugar Cosmetics, Lakme and Maybelline. Quirky colors, multi-functional travel luggage bags saw a 10X growth from D2C brands and across like Mokobara, Nasher Miles, Safari and American Tourister etc. Laptops, headphones, speakers and computer accessories saw up to 20% growth in sales compared to Prime Day 2023.

New launches in smartphones witnessed traction among customers with iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G emerging as top selling new launches.

Prime Day 2024 was a success for small and medium businesses (SMBs) across India. The number of SMBs receiving a sale during Prime Day 2024 reached an all-time high across all editions, with over 30% increase compared to last year. More than 65% of SMBs receiving a sale during Prime Day 2024 were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond. small and medium businesses, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, sold over 1,600 units per minute during the event.

Vineet Gehani, Sr. Director – PC Category, HP India Sales, said, “We are extremely happy to have been associated with Amazon’s Prime Day this year. The success of the event was a testament to our growing partnership with Amazon.”

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “We are humbled with the tremendous success of our iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales. Our products have consistently received high ratings on the platform, which is a testament to our commitment to provide high performance smartphones. Our latest offering, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, received an overwhelming response, becoming the No.1 best-selling smartphone* across price segments during Prime Day 2024. Amazon has been an essential partner of our journey since our inception in India, and our partnership has continually grown stronger over the years to serve customers pan-India” (*by sales volume)

Sangeet Agarwal- Co founder of Mokobara, said, "This marks our second year launching products on Amazon Prime Day, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary! We've seen a remarkable 10x increase in overall sales vs BAU justifying the prime customer only promotions offered. Prime Day has undoubtedly been instrumental in our growth strategy, and we're excited to build on this success and continue delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the future."

Highlights from Prime Day 2024

Shopping

Growth for Premium Smartphones (>INR 30,000) continues with more affordability options available for customers such as No Cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later. iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 12R were among the top 3 premium smartphones customers bought this Prime Day'24

Consumers on Amazon Fresh continued to show their love for summer fruits like mangoes (2.8x YoY) and melons (2x YoY). A growth of 1.6x was also observed in tropical and exotic fruits primarily driven by 20x growth in Thai Guava and 3.6x growth in Avocados (over last year).

Amazon Fresh consumers also showed higher adoption of healthier choices resulting in a YoY growth of 3x and 1.5x respectively in Mineral supplements and Sports supplements (Protein powders).

Customers loved shopping from our vast collection of smart watches and premium watches, witnessing up to 9X spike, especially from smartwatch brands like Titan Smart, Fastrack Smart & premium brands like Seiko, Boss, Michael Kors.

Apparels saw 5X increase in the D2C selection across brands like Fablestreet, Pant Project, & Circus, KETCH, The Indian Garage and Co. and Snitch

Our premium sports shoes category featuring brands like New Balance, Saucony and Under Armour witnessed a 3X spike.

5 units of luxury perfumes were sold every minute with brands in fragrances spiked up to 4X YoY, with customers loving our offers on Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Guess and more.

Prime members shopped from top brands such as LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, and Haier and upgraded to premium appliances through affordability options of NCEMI, Bank discounts and exchange offers

Customers chose products with higher capacities and premiumisation with the latest features. For example, 2X Side by Side Refrigerators and 9X High-capacity Front loads Washing Machines were sold compared to PD23

There is a growing customer interest in products catering for children’s learning development and safety. Strong growth witnessed in premium Toys category with Lego spiking 13X vs Prime Day 2023, premium electric ride-ons spiking 25X vs Prime Day 2023

Haircare portfolio saw a 6X spike led by customer’s favorite Dyson Airwrap (12X spike) underscoring a rising need for high quality at home styling devices and growing willingness to invest in premium products.

Fiction, non-fiction and children boxsets spiked 5X vs last Prime Day, driven by the Harry Potter bookset and deals on new launches like Sudha Murty’s Gopi diaries, Amar Chitra Katha story books and more.

Indian parents had an increasing inclination in premium baby care products growing +80% YoY. Baby lotions grew by +54% vs LY, while massage oils grew by +72% vs LY, reflecting a rising preference for traditional care practices blended with modern convenience

Prime members received savings on Fire TV Stick making it the second-most purchased product across Amazon.in this Prime Day.

Prime members continued to use Alexa. Echo Pop and Echo Dot (5th Gen) were purchased 23x and 4x versus last year, respectively.

Customers also showcased increased awareness towards hygiene and personal care wherein men's grooming category grew by 2.3x and feminine hygiene grew by 1.7x

Overall consumer electronics and personal computing category saw 13% growth in sales compared to Prime Day 2023. During Prime Day, Intel Core Ultra powered Laptops saw an 18X growth in sales vs last Prime Day

Apple iPads saw 23x growth in sales and Samsung Galaxy Tabs saw a surge of 17x in sales

Within cameras, action camera grew by +70% vs last Prime Day

There was also 37% growth in stationery products sold over last year’s Prime Day

This Prime Day, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors categories grew 45%+ vs last Prime Day. A strong growth was seen across all key business units like Kitchenware, Home Appliances, Electric vehicles, Home Décor, Sports, Outdoors and Furniture.

The strong growth in air fryers (1.65x) led by Agaro and Philips, and water purifiers (1.7x) led by Urban Company and Eureka Forbes, indicates a heightened consumer focus on healthier living and cooking.

Similarly, a 1.5x YoY spike in treadmill sales, 2x growth in cycles, and 1.4x growth in badminton racket purchases point to customers’ growing commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle.

Demand for convenient and efficient appliances is on a rise. The growth in robotic vacuums (2.75x) led by Dreame and Ecovacs, and in water heaters (1.35x) from Crompton, Bajaj, and V-Guard, underscores a rising need for appliances that simplify and automate household chores.

Growing demand for two-wheelers online was seen.10x YoY growth in electric vehicles with 1.3 electric scooters (across Chetak, Vida, Green, etc.) sold every 2 minutes; launch of petrol motorcycles and scooters from Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp across 20 cities and a wide range of smart car accessories (105-162% YoY) indicates rising consumer interest in two-wheeler and car-related products.

Premium sports shoes category featuring brands like New Balance, Saucony and Under Armour witnessed 3X spike vs last Prime Day. Within handbags, trending handbags from D2C brands like Zouk, Miraggio witnessed 2X spike vs last Prime Day.

SMB

More than 65% of small and medium businesses receiving a sale during Prime Day 2024 were from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond.

The Launchpad program saw over 440 unique businesses receiving a sale this Prime Day.

Over 75,000 Local Shops sellers participated in Prime Day 2024, offering more than 12 million products to customers across the country.

This Prime Day, Local Shops sellers on Amazon.in expanded their two-wheeler offerings. They launched a wide range of petrol motorcycles across various brands, leading to nearly 2,000 two-wheeler units sold by offline retailers within the two days of the event.

Amazon Pay

Prime Day 2024 spends on Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card was 50% higher than Prime Day 2023

Prime members booked over 50 million kms of domestic and international flights during this Prime Day

Prime members booked hotels and homestays across 2,000+ destinations during this Prime Day

