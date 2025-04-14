WPP’s Choreograph names Vishal Jacob as President – AI and Digital Solutions for India

New Delhi: Choreograph, the data and technology arm of WPP, has named Vishal Jacob as President – AI and Digital Solutions for India market.

Jacob, who previously served as Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker, announced his new role on LinkedIn.

He shared that he will now lead GroupM India’s AI charter and work closely with digital leadership teams to deliver integrated, impact-driven digital solutions for clients.

Having started his digital journey with GroupM in 2005, Jacob has played a pivotal role in guiding clients across sectors like auto, FMCG, telecom, media, and retail through their digital transformation, focusing on building connected ecosystems across paid, owned, and earned media.