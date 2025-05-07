WPP to restructure GroupM into single P&L, plans workforce layoffs: Reports

New Delhi: GroupM, the media investment division of global advertising leader WPP, is reportedly making organisational structural changes, including a rebrand to WPP Media, the consolidation of its agency brands into a unified profit-and-loss (P&L) structure, and potential workforce reductions, according to global news reports.

WPP is reportedly preparing to rebrand its media investment powerhouse GroupM as WPP Media. The move aims to streamline WPP’s media operations and present a unified market presence to compete more effectively with rivals like Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group.

While GroupM declined to comment on speculations on Tuesday in response to a query from BestMediaInfo.com, news reports state that the rebranding is expected to be finalised before mid-2025, aligning with WPP CEO Mark Read’s vision of 2025 as a “year of transition” focused on AI-driven solutions and operational efficiency.

As part of this overhaul, GroupM is merging its agency brands – EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, and Wavemaker – into a single P&L structure, stated news reports.

This consolidation will phase out agency-specific titles, creating a unified operating model designed to enhance collaboration and reduce internal barriers. The restructuring follows earlier moves, such as the 2022 merger of Essence and MediaCom and the 2024 integration of mSix with The&Partnership.

However, the transformation comes with workforce reductions. In an internal memo obtained by industry outlets, CEO Brian Lesser confirmed layoffs as part of the effort to simplify GroupM’s operating model. While specific numbers were not disclosed, GroupM, which employs approximately 40,000 people globally, pledged to support affected staff with extended access to WPP’s Employee Assistance Program.

Lesser, who rejoined GroupM as CEO in September 2024, emphasised that the changes will position the company to deliver “one voice in the market” and create more opportunities for employees within a unified structure. The acquisition of data platform InfoSum in April 2025 underscores GroupM’s push toward AI and data-driven marketing, further aligning with WPP’s strategic goals.

BestMediaInfo.com reached out for fresh comments from GroupM and its parent, WPP. Once they reply, the story will be updated.

So far, they have not commented on speculation surrounding the rebranding but noted that major updates will come directly from leadership.