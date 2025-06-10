WPP slams Publicis Epsilon for subpar ad inventory in rare public audit disclosure

In a rare public confrontation between global ad giants, WPP has accused rival Publicis Groupe of flooding the programmatic ecosystem with low-quality inventory via its Epsilon SSP.

The charge is detailed in an 8-page audit titled the Epsilon Intelligence Report, released by WPP Media on June 9, marking an unusual escalation in what is typically a behind-the-scenes rivalry.

The audit, conducted over two days in May 2025, involved a controlled programmatic buy using a global DSP.

WPP bought ad placements exclusively from direct publishers on Epsilon’s exchange, deliberately excluding resellers. Performance was benchmarked against third-party platforms, including Adelaide and Jounce.

Key findings from WPP’s report:

Some domains were classified by WPP's partners as clickbait or IP-infringing.





A standout slide in the report claimed, “The intelligence report unveiled Publicis-owned supply that was MFA or clickbait at worst, and low-quality, low-attention at best.”

WPP further alleged that: “Epsilon (owned by Publicis) has made the decision to onboard these publishers directly onto their platform and is now commercially incentivised to sell MFA, clickbait, and chronically non-viewable inventory to their clients and the wider market.”

Third-party firms conducted all analyses of viewability, attention, and domain classification.

Why WPP went public

According to the report, WPP Media regularly conducts such supply chain assessments. However, it chose to publish this one “to warn clients and the wider market.”

“We are increasingly seeing programmatically available inventory from competitors being resold via global SSPs. Wherever we find such inventory being surfaced, we block it to ensure client safety,” the report noted.

WPP argues that Publicis has made a “strategic decision” to monetise MFA supply not only through its own SSP but also by redistributing it via other platforms, thereby amplifying the risk.

A strategic power play

This battle goes beyond inventory quality. It is part of a broader power struggle in the global advertising landscape. Publicis, which recently overtook WPP in global revenues, has been on a high with acquisitions like Epsilon and Sapient and the rollout of its CoreAI platform.

For WPP, which is undergoing leadership transition with CEO Mark Read set to retire this year, the move may be aimed at restoring client confidence, particularly in programmatic and retail media environments where ad quality is under scrutiny.

Industry implications

WPP’s forensic disclosure may mark a turning point for how ad holding groups disclose and manage SSP supply quality. Agencies, trading desks, and procurement heads are now expected to demand greater third-party validation of supply chains. Other holding companies could also come under pressure to disclose their audit protocols.

“WPP’s decision to publish this audit forces the industry to confront uncomfortable truths about scale versus quality. It’s no longer just a matter for pitch decks—it’s now a public conversation,” said a senior media executive on condition of anonymity.