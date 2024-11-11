WPP opens new Chennai campus

New Delhi: WPP announced a further investment in India, its fifth largest market, as it opens a new campus in Chennai.

WPP’s Enterprise Technology team in India is the first to move into the new Chennai campus, with further teams joining at a later date.

The new campus is WPP’s third in India after Mumbai and Gurgaon.

WPP plans to continue to scale its presence in India, one of its fastest-growing markets, by adding campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore over the next few years.

The Chennai campus is located at RMZ One Paramount and has been designed to enhance the employee experience, featuring a ‘marketplace’ of food and beverage options, EV charging, a daycare centre, several permanent art installations by prominent artists and a wellness terrace that includes a futsal court, a running track and a yoga deck.

Over 62,000 square feet in size, the campus has been designed to initially accommodate over 330 people in phase one, with an expansion to 650 people by mid-2025.

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India, said, “The scalability of our operations and expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power WPP’s global support functions, including the WPP Enterprise Technology team. WPP’s commitment to India through our investment in a new Chennai campus, with further campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore on the near horizon, ensures the market will remain a significant growth driver for WPP.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets thanks to its technological innovation, creative output and specialist skillsets. WPP is committed to investing in India through our new campuses, creating spaces that foster collaboration, inspire creativity and enable career development. In doing so, we are opening up new opportunities for our people in India and supporting our client’s growth ambitions—both domestically, in the world’s most populous nation, and abroad.”