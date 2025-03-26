WPP named top company on WARC Effective 100 List

New Delhi: WPP has been named the number one company in the WARC Effective 100 List. The news follows WPP ranking first in WARC’s Media 100 and Creative 100 lists earlier this month.

Ogilvy is the leading agency network in the Effective 100 for the third year after topping the WARC Creative 100, with VML also placing in the top four.

Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker and AKQA were also recognised in the top 25.

WPP agencies led the media agency effectiveness rankings, capturing four of the top ten positions. Wavemaker Mumbai secured the number one spot, while Mindshare New York, EssenceMediacom New York, Mindshare Amsterdam, Mindshare Mumbai and Wavemaker London also earned places in the top 20.

Ogilvy Mumbai, Ogilvy London and Ogilvy Athens all earned places in the top 20 for creative agency effectiveness, and WPP teams were behind half of the top 10 campaigns.

Unilever’s The Cost of Beauty, created with Ogilvy and Mindshare, ranked third overall.

WARC is the publisher of industry journals including the Journal of Advertising Research.

Mark Read, CEO, WPP, said, “Securing the WARC triple crown underscores the talent and dedication of our teams. These rankings emphasise our commitment to delivering creative and innovative ideas that drive tangible results and growth for our clients. It's a proud moment to see so many of our agencies recognised globally for their outstanding work.”

For further information on the Effective 100, and to view this year’s complete list click here:

https://www.warc.com/creative/rankings/effective-100