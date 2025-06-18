WPP Media bags Nilkamal media mandate, to be led by EssenceMediacom

New Delhi: WPP Media has secured the media mandate for Nilkamal, with EssenceMediacom leading the charge across both digital and offline channels.
The mandate covers media planning and buying, digital strategy, and execution.
This digital-first mandate is focused on accelerating Nilkamal’s brand growth by expanding reach among new-age consumers, deepening brand engagement, and driving measurable business outcomes.
In a statement, WPP Media said, “Nilkamal’s dedicated EssenceMediacom team will leverage WPP Media’s strengths in advanced audience analytics, precision targeting, and agile campaign delivery to unlock growth at scale.”
WPP Media added that Nilkamal will also benefit from the cutting-edge martech capabilities, including AI-driven segmentation and programmatic buying, while experimenting with innovative content formats such as interactive storytelling and immersive experiences.
Navin Khemka, CEO – South Asia, EssenceMediacom, said, “We look forward to welcoming Nilkamal to our growing portfolio of future-focused brands. This partnership gives us the opportunity to blend strategy with creativity and data to deliver impact across the funnel. With a focus on innovation and audience intelligence, we aim to build a bold and future-ready narrative for Nilkamal that drives lasting impact and value.”
Parekh, Managing Director, Nilkamal, added, “We are glad to partner with WPP Media’s EssenceMediacom in this new chapter of our growth journey. The agency’s proven expertise in crafting innovative, data-led strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for accelerated growth. We look forward to crafting engaging, insight-led campaigns that elevate our brand presence and drive long-term value.”