WPP mandates four-day office attendance for global workforce starting April

New Delhi: WPP has announced that it will require its global workforce of over 110,000 employees to return to the office for four days a week starting in April.
Under the new rules, WPP employees will have the flexibility to choose one day per week to work remotely, with at least two Fridays each month mandated as office days. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for employees with specific needs, like those with caring responsibilities or health issues.
This new policy was communicated through an internal memo from WPP CEO Mark Read, marking a departure from the more flexible work-from-home arrangements that have been in place since the onset of COVID-19.
According to the memo, the data from WPP's various agencies suggests that higher office attendance correlates with stronger employee engagement, better financial performance, and improved client survey scores. This has led WPP to push for a return to office-based work environments.
WPP's competitors, such as Publicis and Omnicom, have already implemented similar, though less stringent, return-to-office policies, mandating three days a week in the office.
Mark Read emphasised in his memo that while the company acknowledges the value of remote work flexibility learned during the pandemic, the essence of creativity and client service in the advertising industry thrives in face-to-face interactions.
Employees have until April to adjust, providing time for logistical preparations and personal arrangements.