New Delhi: The new entity brings together Hogarth, WPP’s global production company, with production teams and capabilities across the WPP network. Richard Glasson, Global CEO of Hogarth, will oversee WPP Production. The move consolidates WPP’s creative production talent into a single global platform aimed at delivering high-velocity content and cinematic-quality storytelling at scale.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Glasson said, “This is a transformative moment for us and, more importantly, for our clients. Bringing all of WPP’s craft expertise together in WPP Production reinforces our position at the heart of WPP's integrated offering. It allows us to activate the full collective power of WPP – its talent, creativity, technology and data – to redefine content creation. We are focused on delivering smarter, more innovative and world-class storytelling that drives business for our clients.”

The transition to WPP Production will take effect on 23 February 2026, with WPP stating that business continuity and service for clients and partners will remain seamless during the transition.

WPP Production is built on four core pillars. These include the establishment of a unified global team of craft experts by consolidating all content producers into one globally connected organisation. Agency producers across the network will also be integrated into a global team to enhance innovation, creativity and craft across WPP’s client portfolio.

The organisation will commit significant investment to next-generation content origination through Generative AI, virtual and hybrid production, alongside the launch of a high-velocity content studio that combines production and media to deliver performance-driven content optimised in real time.

Teams will operate using WPP Open’s production technology and AI-powered workflows to deliver higher quality and more impactful content. With close to 10,000 people, WPP Production is slated to become the world’s largest creative production capability, delivering high volumes of culturally relevant content across channels and geographies.

The organisation aligns with WPP’s broader strategy of delivering integrated creative, media and production services through WPP Open. It is also committed to leveraging advanced AI, virtual production and sustainable practices to pioneer the future of content creation and premium content at scale. Building on the Hogarth Studios network and recent investments in virtual production facilities in London, WPP Production will open several new studio locations globally to provide access to state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Clients are expected to benefit from faster turnaround times, greater cost efficiency and access to a broader range of innovative production solutions. With a presence in more than 40 cities, WPP Production will continue to prioritise local expertise and cultural nuance while maintaining global consistency and craft excellence.