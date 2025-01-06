WPP appoints Premjeet Sodhi as Global Lead Measurement & Analytics at OpenDoor

New Delhi: WPP has appointed Premjeet Sodhi as the Global Lead Measurement & Analytics at OpenDoor, its bespoke global client practice specifically tailored for Amazon.

In his new role, Sodhi will lead regional measurement and analytics teams at WPP OpenDoor, focusing on optimising Amazon media investments for improved media strategy and planning

In 2023, Sodhi transitioned from the Chief Strategy Officer role to Global Head of Measurement & Analytics at Wavemaker.

With over 25 years of experience, Sodhi joined Wavemaker in 2020 as Chief Growth Officer before taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Last year, Amazon's global media planning and buying account was awarded to WPP and Omnicom Media Group following an extensive review process.

In the past, Sodhi has worked at Mindshare Fulcrum, Initiative and MRUC.