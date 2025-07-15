WPP appoints Baiju Shah as global CEO of AKQA

New Delhi: WPP today announced the appointment of Baiju Shah as the new Global CEO of AKQA, WPP's design and innovation company.

Shah joins from Accenture Song, where he was most recently Global Chief Strategy Officer.

WPP said that Shah will lead AKQA at a time when clients look to turn rapid cultural change and AI into new opportunities. It added, “His deep expertise across creativity, strategy, technology, and AI will help brands capture this moment and guide AKQA into its next chapter.”

Over 25 years, Shah has worked with leading global brands to boost customer relevance and business performance. As a co-founder of Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive), the creative division of Accenture, he served as Global Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Managing Director.

Most recently, he led Accenture Song’s transformation to infuse AI across its creative services, managing a global team focused on using emerging technologies to help clients innovate responsibly and stay ahead of change.

Shah also co-led Fjord, Accenture Song’s design and innovation consultancy, growing it into 35 global studios and establishing it as a leader in the field. He played a key role in acquiring several creative and design firms, broadening Accenture Song’s creative reach and innovation capabilities.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “I am delighted to welcome Baiju Shah as the new leader for AKQA, and excited to see how he will redefine what a modern creative company can deliver for clients. Over the past two decades, he has demonstrated that he is one of our industry’s leaders in bringing strategy, creativity and emerging technology together. I know Baiju’s arrival will bring even further momentum to the business.”

Read added, “I would also like to thank Stephan Pretorius for stepping in as AKQA’s Interim Chair over the past eight months. His steady leadership and deep understanding of AKQA’s business have been key in guiding the team through this important period of transition and in setting the stage for its future success.”

Shah said, “AKQA has always stood for iconic, creative innovation. I’m honoured to join a company whose heritage is not just history, but a foundation for what comes next.”

He continued, “As AI and cultural shifts transform how business operates and how creativity itself is practised, we have a remarkable opportunity to create work that shapes how people live and connect. AKQA is uniquely equipped for this moment, combining craft, technology, and a deep understanding of people and culture.

This is about more than creative output. It’s about achieving meaningful growth, setting new standards for innovation, and proving that imagination remains the most powerful force for building futures worth living in.

I’m excited to lead AKQA into its next chapter, honouring our legacy while reimagining what an agency can be. AKQA will serve as a testing ground for the innovative and responsible use of AI, acting as pioneers for our clients, for WPP, and the future.”

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said, “It’s been a privilege to act as Interim Chair of AKQA and work alongside such a talented and committed global team. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together during this period of transition. Baiju is the perfect choice to lead AKQA, and I look forward to supporting him as we continue to shape the future of our industry.”