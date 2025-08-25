Wondrlab plots global expansion with five hubs; IPO on the cards

New Delhi: In India’s advertising and marketing ecosystem, conversations about scale often end with multinational networks. The default narrative is that local agencies either remain boutique players or get acquired by global giants.

Against this backdrop, Wondrlab is attempting something unusual. The company, which began its operations in 2020, seeks to export an India-built model to the world while simultaneously preparing for a public listing.

In an exclusive chat with BestMediaInfo.com, Rakesh Hinduja, the agency's co-founder and managing director, and the newly appointed chief creative officer and managing partner, Hemant Shringy, shared how the agency is mapping a five-hub international structure, with operations already live in Europe and plans underway in the United States, and spoke on IPO, though without committing to a fixed timeline.

Watch the full interview here:

The global hand

Wondrlab has already begun operations in Europe and has "representations" in the United States.

“Even today, a significant part of our capabilities addresses the US markets. We are already present in Europe, and our vision is to structure the globe into five centres, each solving for specific markets. Just as Warsaw serves Europe, we plan to establish three more centres that will take care of the rest of the world,” Hinduja said.

The idea, Hinduja said, is to replicate Wondrlab’s Indian structure internationally. “What we are doing from our headquarters here, in India, is being replicated globally. All the services that exist at Wondrlab India are now also available in Europe, and this will continue as we expand into other markets. We’ve even initiated exchange programmes between Warsaw and India, with teams moving back and forth to strengthen integration,” he added.

The five-centre approach suggests a centralised model of delivery rather than an acquisition-heavy expansion, which is more common among multinational networks. How well this model scales outside India, however, is yet to be tested.

IPO plans, but no timeline

Alongside the international push, the agency is also keeping its IPO plan alive, though Hinduja was careful not to commit to any timeline.

Bolstering the IPO plans, Hinduja said, “As for the global play, it is definitely part of the management’s agenda. Whether the five centres are operational before an IPO, or whether an IPO comes after the completion of two or three centres, will depend on how time and performance shape up,” he stated.

Asserting that the “IPO is very much part of our journey,” Hinduja further said, “As you know, there is a defined process to it, and we are fully committed to that path. The planning and groundwork are already underway. Whether it happens this year or the next, I would only be able to confirm once there is clarity and certainty around the timing.”

Client acquisition and pitching

Wondrlab seems to be walking on a tight rope where their approach may support profitability, but it also places pressure on the agency to continuously deepen client engagements rather than depend on new business activity for growth.

Elaborating on the business development, Hinduja said that Wondrlab has stayed away from aggressive pitching, relying instead on relationships and client referrals. “It’s not like Wondrlab enters a lot of pitches. We are working more on relationships, and clients call us on the back of work. We don’t burn our people,” he explained.

He added, “The full-funnel approach we follow isn’t about chasing the latest shiny idea. It comes directly from client needs. That’s what makes our relationships stronger. Because when everything is under one roof, we’re not pushing a piece of work because it benefits us as a company.”

The Shringy factor

After handling the CCO responsibilities at FCB Ulka, Shringy joined Wondrlab as the CCO and managing partner, replacing Amit Akali. Shringy spoke about the role of creativity in the company’s expansion.

According to Shringy, the industry has drifted into two camps - one that focuses on big ideas and another that focuses on technology execution.

“On one side, there are agencies doing deep, insightful, creative work driven by big ideas. On the other, there are newer, smaller players focused on tech-forward, innovative approaches. When these two come together, I have a feeling it’ll create some magic. These two worlds haven’t met yet,” Shringy told BestMediaInfo.com.

He also underlined the importance of effectiveness in measuring work. “No creative work is good enough until it’s effective. And effective work has creativity at the core. Otherwise, it just becomes like Excel sheet numbers. And no one loves Excel sheet numbers,” he added.

This position reflects a wider industry conversation in India, where agencies are increasingly being asked to prove both creative quality and commercial outcomes.

Looking outward

Shringy also spoke about the importance of learning from global benchmarks rather than treating them as vanity exercises.

Speaking about Wondrlab making an entry into Cannes, Shringy said, “I think, for me, Cannes and the work showcased there is really about setting a signal for putting out great work. I don’t view an agency’s entry into Cannes Lions as an attempt to prove something to a network or to test the waters. It’s simply a pursuit of creative excellence and the desire to put outstanding work into the world.”

This outward-looking approach, he suggested, will be vital as Wondrlab tries to make its model relevant not only in India but across diverse global markets.

He elaborated, “Platforms like Cannes Lions and other award shows are valuable because they don’t just celebrate creativity; they also set benchmarks for the industry. For us, the goal is to learn from those benchmarks and then challenge ourselves to deliver at that level.”

In an industry where retaining talent is as critical as retaining clients, Wondrlab wants to define its culture as it scales with a message to young talent.

Shining more light on it, Shringy said, “An agency should be a place that not only allows people to express that point of view but also ensures they don’t feel like just another cog in the wheel. Instead, they should feel like vital drivers of the agency’s vision.”

Chiming in, Hinduja said, “Be brave and be fearless. That’s what I want the younger talent here to do. But at the same time, remember that creative work should create value creation for the clients.”

Model under observation

The five-hub plan and IPO intent place Wondrlab in an interesting position within India’s advertising landscape. Few agencies from the country have attempted to build global delivery centres while simultaneously preparing for public listing.

The next stage will depend on how effectively Wondrlab can prove its integrated offering outside India and whether investors find its combination of services and proprietary technology compelling enough.

Wrapping up the conversation with a line that captured the company’s stance, Hinduja said, “Full funnel is not an easy game; it’s the right game.”