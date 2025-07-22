Why Indian advertising won’t let AI take over (Yet)

New Delhi: As people once said about science, "it's part of our everyday life." Today, the same can be said about ChatGPT or OpenAI. The day isn’t far when AI, like the internet or television before it, will be seen as an inseparable part of how we live and work. Every major technology has faced doubt in its early days. Television was once questioned, and the internet met with scepticism, yet both went on to reshape the world.

Now, Artificial Intelligence, especially generative AI, is following a similar path. Tools like OpenAI’s GPT models are no longer experimental; they’re becoming an everyday helping hand. In the advertising world in particular, AI isn’t replacing people; it’s assisting them, offering speed, scale, and new creative possibilities.

Mahesh Gharat

But as AI becomes more powerful, it’s crucial to remember that a partner should not become the master. Creativity flourishes not through perfection but through chaos, intuition, and even mistakes. That’s what makes human expression special: its messiness, its unpredictability, its soul. As independent ad filmmaker Mahesh Gharat puts it, “What AI is very perfect at, we humans mess up a little, and that’s the beauty of it. Slight imperfection has the magic that AI doesn’t.”

Anurag Agnihotri

This shift isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about redefining the role of creativity itself. Agencies like Ogilvy are embracing AI not as a tool to replace thinking but to enhance it. According to Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy (West), “At Ogilvy, we’ve moved beyond simply adopting AI to becoming truly AI fluent.” The agency’s integration of WPP’s Open platform, he says, has helped teams refine ideas faster, enhance visual storytelling, and create deeper client experiences.

“It’s no longer just about showcasing ideas; we’re helping clients deeply feel and connect with them,” he explained. Yet, even as technology enables faster execution, Agnihotri insists the soul of the idea must remain intact. “I’d reframe it as AI-powered creativity, not AI-led. The emotional depth, originality, and soul of an idea will always stem from a genuine creative leap.”

Gharat sees AI as a useful entry point, especially during the ideation phase, but warns against using it as a shortcut. “The end product should not be AI,” he said. “We are talking to humans, and AI still can’t give that organic emotion.” He pointed out that imperfections in human storytelling, the things AI tends to smooth out, are often what make content feel real.

He gave an example of a recent ad he directed for St Jude’s Child Care Centre, where a child’s authentic expression connected with audiences in ways AI-generated characters never could.

The danger, he warned, is when creators start relying on AI for the entire execution because it's cheaper or faster. “If people start thinking of AI as the easy way out, that’s when it starts replacing craftsmanship.”

Mithila Saraf

At a broader level, AI is also reshaping roles within agencies and production teams. At Famous Innovations, CEO Mithila Saraf said the demand has shifted from traditional creatives to hybrid talent, those who understand storytelling and tools. “We’re seeing the rise of creative technologists, prompt writers, AI-savvy art directors, and editors who know machine learning basics,” she said. “It’s not about replacing people but evolving skillsets.”

While the lines between creative roles are blurring, the need for emotional intelligence has become even more critical. “AI can write 100 things for you,” she said, “But it still can’t tell you what keeps your audience up at night. That’s still a human job.”

Still, AI’s impact is undeniable, especially when used to personalise consumer experiences. Campaigns like Cadbury’s My SRK Ad and My Birthday Song, developed with AI tools, used personalisation at scale to engage audiences in new ways. Agnihotri noted that these successes came from using AI to support, not drive, the idea. “The technology served the idea, not the other way around. That’s where AI truly shines.”

Manoj Shroff

But while the possibilities of AI seem endless, not everyone is convinced it enhances emotional connection. Manoj Shroff, Executive Producer at Equinox Films, has seen how dependency can become a trap. “Now you don’t need to go to Google and search; you just prompt AI and get what you want,” he said. “But that’s where the problem starts. People may stop using their own minds and only depend on AI.”

For Shroff, Executive Producer at Equinox Films, AI should be used to support creativity, not lead it. He believes the creative process must begin in the human mind, with AI coming in later to strengthen and expand ideas. In his view, using AI to think on one’s behalf weakens originality. He also cautions against overdependence, pointing out that while those unfamiliar with AI risk falling behind, those who rely on it entirely are just as likely to be replaced by it.

Across the board, there’s agreement that while AI may speed up delivery, it can’t manufacture emotion. In fact, audiences are increasingly able to detect content that feels too synthetic or repetitive. “There’s a rising awareness among consumers when something feels too AI-ish,” Saraf observed. “People value authenticity. If it doesn’t feel real, it doesn’t land emotionally.”

Yet, when used right, AI can amplify engagement. Saraf pointed out that it allows smaller teams to quickly generate visual concepts and test formats and get to the essence of a campaign without weeks of iteration. “AI is definitely becoming a co-creator in the process,” she said. “It lets us experiment more and explore different styles.”

As the creative industry stands on the edge of a new era, the role of AI is no longer just experimental; it’s becoming foundational.

Harshil Karia

Harshil Karia, Founder of Schbang, believes we are at a “significant turning point” in how AI shapes creative output. The days of flat, generic visuals are giving way to photorealistic results, especially when handled by prompt engineers who understand the nuances of light, symmetry, and realism.

He also observes a shift in visual culture. For years, AI tools have reproduced a maximalist aesthetic, bold, loud, and sometimes flat. But Karia says the next wave will be marked by intentionality. “Instead of using AI like a spray can,” he adds, “creators will begin using it like a brush, carefully, with precision and purpose.”

With that comes a shift in talent. Skills such as prompting and crafting photorealistic imagery are already commanding a premium. But Karia insists these shouldn’t remain niche capabilities. “AI-led assets will become mainstream,” he said, “and it’s critical to empower more people to build with quality and confidence.”

Ultimately, creative leaders agree that AI’s place in advertising is inevitable, but it must be kept in check. “AI is a great tool to improve your craft,” said Gharat, “but you can’t give it the charge to become your master. Use it as a buddy, as a friend, and you’ll create a better world.”