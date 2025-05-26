Why Enormous wants its Abby win to lift the whole independent agency clan

New Delhi: Even days after the curtains fell on Goafest and Abby Awards 2025, the celebrations haven’t stopped at Enormous. The independent creative agency’s victory of being named ‘Creative Agency of the Year’ at the Abbys, along with specialist wins in Mobile and Technology, has sparked what co-founder Ashish Khazanchi calls a “festival of gratitude.”

“Celebrations are still on,” he said, smiling. “This win wasn’t the result of one campaign or one quarter; it was the outcome of an entire year of deep collaboration, relentless thinking, and the hard work of teams convincing clients and pushing boundaries to make each project happen.”

The emotional undercurrent is palpable. “There were parties in Goa, sure,” Khazanchi added. “But so many team members couldn’t make it there. So we’re still celebrating with clients, with the people who stayed back. Everyone who puts their soul into the work deserves their moment.”

What makes this win even more meaningful is that it wasn’t driven by aggressive scaling or a cutthroat new business strategy. Quite the opposite.

“Honestly, we never had a conventional growth blueprint,” Khazanchi admitted. “Our only strategy has been to play with a straight bat and let the work do the talking.”

For him, the Abby win is not just a badge of honour; it signals something larger.

“It’s not just about Enormous. If this win helps the entire clan of independent agencies get taken more seriously, then I’m doubly happy. I want marketers to see independents as a viable, powerful alternative. More than ever before.”

He views it as part of a broader industry evolution. “There are winds of change blowing across the industry,” he said. “Yes, this is just a milestone. But it’s a meaningful one. It shows the business can be done differently. If more clients start exploring independent partnerships because of what they saw at Abby’s, that’s a big win in itself.”

Being selective in pitching

Behind Enormous’ steady ascent is a bold, often counterintuitive philosophy: saying no.

“This wasn’t an overnight shift,” said Khazanchi. “But over the last four, four-and-a-half years, we’ve become far more deliberate about where we put our energy. That’s made all the difference.”

The agency’s transformation began when it walked away from indiscriminate pitching. “I’m not saying we stopped pitching altogether, but we’ve become extremely selective,” he explained. “Out of every ten opportunities that come our way, we probably pursue just one or two.”

Enormous applies a clear yet intuitive filter. “Is the category rich with storytelling potential? Is it something we’d be proud to craft a narrative around? Is there a strong team on the client side? And most importantly, do we have a meaningful shot at winning it?”

Khazanchi also questioned the current pitch economy. “If we have to pitch even for a project, then what’s the value of reputation? Of relationships?”

Whether it’s one-off assignments or retainers, the rule stands. “We’re equally picky,” he said. “It has to be sizable. It has to be meaningful. And there has to be mutual respect and intent.”

A strategic eye on Cannes Lions

When asked about Enormous’ plans for Cannes Lions 2025, Khazanchi told BestMediaInfo.com that they will be entering very little this year at Cannes Lions. “But we do have a strategy in place for Cannes next year,” he added.

Breaking into tech and mobile

One of the standout achievements at the Abbys was Enormous’ win in the Mobile and Technology categories, traditionally the turf of data-heavy, network agencies.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been recognised in the digital or mobile space,” he pointed out. “Even a couple of years ago, we were ranked the number two mobile agency for work like the Samsonite campaign.”

The agency’s secret? A structure without silos.

“We don’t have someone exclusively doing digital, or someone else only doing social or mobile,” he explained. “At Enormous, everyone is mobile. Everyone is digital.”

It’s the brand narrative, not the channel, that drives execution. “Once the narrative is strong, the execution follows with the same rigour you’d expect in any traditional brand campaign. The way we produce content, the way we execute—it all flows from the story.”

The acquisition question

Given its momentum, speculation about Enormous being open for acquisition by a global network has been swirling for a few years now. Khazanchi neither fuelled nor dismissed the talk.

“That kind of conversation can always be on the table,” he said. “But we’re not actively pursuing anything like that right now.”

He’s not averse to the idea if the values align.

“If someone comes along and it feels like the right marriage, we’re open. But it has to be on our terms. The last thing we want is for someone to acquire Enormous and then try to change its soul. That’s not a direction we would ever be okay with.”

On global expansion, he is clear-eyed. “Nobody from India has gone significantly global. Some have opened offices in Dubai, Singapore, or Southeast Asia—but not with revenue anchored outside India.”

While Enormous has delivered international projects, he added, “We’re deeply rooted in India. That’s where our relevance lies today.”

Still, he’s optimistic about partnerships. “It’s the era of creative collaborations across geographies, across industries, across mindsets. And we’re very much open to that.”

The talent philosophy

As independents like The Womb, Talented, Tgthr, and Fundamental gather momentum, Enormous faces the same challenge: keeping talent engaged amid temptations from bigger names.

For Khazanchi, the answer lies in culture.

“You have to respect the individual almost as much as the organisation,” he said. “Respect their point of view. Respect their seat at the table. And respect their journey, not just your business goals.”

It’s not lip service. “You don’t just raise children by paying school fees,” he said. “You nurture them. You guide them. You care. It’s the same with people in your agency.”

This people-first approach isn’t easy to scale, he admitted. “I’m not sure large organisations, those with 300 or 400 people, can even begin to do this. But if you’re nimble, there’s no excuse not to.”

Admiring the work of others

Even in the glow of Enormous’ wins, Khazanchi took a moment to call out a campaign he feels deserved more.

“‘History in the Baking’ for Oreo—that campaign made me jealous,” he said. “It pushed the envelope for what moment marketing can achieve. There were so many moving parts, and they pulled it off.”

Though the campaign won some recognition, he believes it deserved far more. “I kept looking for it wherever it was entered.”

A manifesto in one line

If there’s a philosophy behind Enormous, it isn’t built on awards or algorithms.

“Just love what we do,” Khazanchi said simply.

That love is the fuel behind everything, from the craft to the culture.

“Be curious. Be amazing,” he added. “Push the thinking. Push the craft. Don’t just create what clutters the feed; create what connects.”