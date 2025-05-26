Why attention, not impressions, is the new metric that matters

Goa: In today’s digital landscape, where consumers scroll at lightning speed and content overload is the norm, advertisers are waking up to a new reality, which is that measuring impressions is no longer enough. Instead, attention is emerging as the true currency of effectiveness.

During a conversation featuring Kanika Anand, General Manager, Media, Airtel; Rashmi Sehgal, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, Zenith; and Ajay Mehta, Head – Content & Creative Services, GroupM, the trio examined how brands must recalibrate their approach to storytelling, measurement, and creativity to keep pace with the demands of the attention economy.

Although the session took place at Goafest 2025, the themes raised struck far beyond the event floor, touching on the seismic shifts reshaping advertising’s most fundamental assumptions.

The shift from exposure to engagement

All three panellists agreed that the traditional reliance on reach and frequency metrics no longer serves the needs of modern marketers. With consumer journeys becoming more fragmented and platform behaviour increasingly nuanced, the panel called for a move beyond "vanity metrics" and towards engagement that reflects real consumer attention.

“An impression doesn’t necessarily mean impact,” said Sehgal. “The challenge today is to find ways to not just serve ads, but to actually hold attention, because that’s where persuasion begins.”

She explained that measurement must now include newer parameters like view-through rates, uplift in search intent, brand recall, and even commerce outcomes, especially when campaigns extend across platforms and formats.

Anand echoed the sentiment, noting that attention must be earned, not assumed. “A 20-second asset served to a distracted viewer doesn’t mean the message landed,” she said. “We need to rethink what we’re calling delivery.”

Rethinking the 20-second ad format

This changing measurement paradigm has deep implications for the creative as well. The legacy 20- or 30-second ad, once considered sacrosanct, is no longer the centrepiece of campaigns.

Anand pointed out that in today’s ecosystem, the consumer is often two or three steps ahead of the brand. “A single message won’t do. We need multi-layered stories delivered across touchpoints—snackable for mobile, expansive for OTT, personalised for programmatic.”

Sehgal added that the focus should be on creating a narrative arc, not just a single punch. “You can’t afford to lead with vanilla advertising anymore,” she said. “Innovation and format diversity have to be built into the brief.”

From content to commerce

Attention, the panel argued, is also intrinsically linked to outcomes, both emotional and transactional. Mehta shared how content-driven storytelling is now delivering direct commerce impact.

He cited an example involving a wedding hamper integrated into the storyline of the OTT series Made in Heaven. The campaign connected influencer activations, contextual storytelling, and commerce links to drive both engagement and sales.

“This is where attention meets action,” Mehta said. “The audience is not just watching; they’re participating. That’s when you know you’ve broken through.”

He also highlighted the growing importance of shoppable content and real-time conversions, especially during live events or cultural moments. “Brands that can trigger an emotion and offer an immediate response mechanism, be it a swipe, a scan, or a buy button, are the ones capitalising on attention.”

Creativity must be platform-native

With attention spans declining and platforms multiplying, the need for platform-specific creative was another key theme. A one-size-fits-all approach, the panellists agreed, is a thing of the past.

Anand emphasised that production today must be context-aware. “The tone, length, and aesthetic of content must vary depending on whether it's going on Reels, YouTube, MX Player, or connected TV,” she said. “We now think in terms of format-first storytelling.”

Sehgal added that campaigns should be designed with platform environments in mind, not simply adapted after the fact. “It’s about being native, not disruptive. That’s what makes people stay with you—even if it’s just for a few extra seconds.”

Mehta pointed out that planning now includes detailed breakdowns of where attention drops off and what creative elements drive retention. “Even five seconds of genuine interest is more valuable than 15 seconds of indifference,” he noted.

Music, humour, and interactivity: Tools for holding attention

Beyond targeting and placement, the discussion turned to what actually holds attention. The consensus was that emotional resonance and interactivity play a far greater role than marketers often acknowledge.

“Music and humour create instant recall,” said Mehta. “But what really works is interactivity, filters, polls, and gamified content. These aren’t just gimmicks. They keep the viewer engaged and offer feedback loops.”

He stressed that in today’s scroll-heavy world, passive formats simply don’t work. “The future lies in participation. If your content doesn’t invite action, it risks being forgotten.”

Sehgal agreed, noting that brand building today requires memorability, not just message delivery. “If they can’t remember your ad or talk about it, it didn’t matter, even if it reached them.”

Attention must be earned every time

Perhaps the most pressing takeaway from the session was that attention is neither guaranteed nor transferrable. Brands must earn it campaign after campaign, platform after platform.

“It’s a live challenge every time,” said Anand. “Just because you had a breakthrough last month doesn’t mean you have a captive audience now. We need to stay restless, stay curious, and most importantly, stay human in how we tell stories.”

The panel concluded with a shared belief that attention, when treated with care, yields more than just engagement—it creates connection, conversation, and commercial value. And in an economy where distraction is always one swipe away, that kind of attention may be the most valuable metric of all.