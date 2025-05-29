White Rivers Media gets digital creative mandate for ToI’s Metro Supplements

New Delhi: White Rivers Media has been appointed to handle the digital creative mandate for Bombay Times, Delhi Times, and all Metro Supplements of The Times of India. The scope of the mandate includes strategy development, content planning, and management of digital platforms. The move is aimed at expanding the publications’ reach among Gen Z and millennial audiences through multimedia campaigns.
"Bombay Times, Delhi Times along with 41 other Metro Supplements are a staple in the entertainment and lifestyle narrative," said Aabha Sachdev, Brand Head, The Times of India Metro Supplements. "With White Rivers Media, we look forward to propelling our cultural influence with newer audiences. This partnership aligns with our vision to be a definitive voice for the urban diaspora."
Commenting on the collaboration, Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, said, "It's a strategic opportunity—elevating digital engagement for one of India's most influential entertainment publications. We're architecting authentic experiences that connect both loyal readers and new-age consumers, enabling these publications to scale their cultural influence and shape the next phase of digital growth."