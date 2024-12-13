Wakefit takes a snooze at other brands' marketing stunts gone wrong

New Delhi: As part of its 'GaddaGiri' series, Wakefit, the D2C sleep solutions brand, has been taking jabs at marketing stunts gone wrong by brands such as Zomato, YesMadam, and MSD.

Most recently, Wakefit playfully acknowledged Pandey's past marketing stunts, including her infamous claim of faking her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Wakefit has used this to draw a parallel between the importance of rest and the lengths one might go to make a point.

Then in the wake of YesMadam's controversial marketing move, Wakefit became a critique of the beauty service startup's marketing tactics.

YesMadam, a Noida-based company, recently sparked a social media firestorm by claiming to have fired 100 employees for reporting workplace stress in an internal survey. However, it was later revealed as a PR stunt aimed at highlighting the issue of workplace stress, which drew significant backlash for its insensitivity.

The ad cleverly leverages the situation to underline the importance of quality sleep, suggesting that such absurd scenarios arise when one doesn't get enough rest. The campaign ends with the tagline, "Lafda tab hota hai, jab tum barabar nahi sota" (trouble arises when you don’t get enough sleep), promoting Wakefit's mattress offerings.

Earlier, Wakefit made a video mocking Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's controversial job listing. Goyal had announced a role requiring candidates to pay a Rs 20 lakh fee and no salary for the first year, drawing backlash for being elitist.

Wakefit's #Gaddagiri series humorously critiques this move, promoting the idea that sleep deprivation, not personality, triggers irrational behaviour, while aligning with Wakefit’s focus on rest and comfort.