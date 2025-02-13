Ventes Avenues and Trophée team up to drive gaming commerce for brands

New Delhi: Ventes Avenues, a mobile media company specialising in mobile performance and audiences, has announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with Trophée, a company in the functioning of the Game Commerce (G-Commerce) space.

The partnership will help brands leverage G-Commerce to create immersive interactions with consumers that are seamless, consent-driven, and highly engaging.

Trophée is a game commerce experience company, that helps brands interact with Gen Z consumers within gaming ecosystems. Trophée introduced a commerce-led format for deeper engagement such as 3D and 2D brand product placements, treasure box rewards, and interactive brand storytelling— designed in a gamified way to enhance user experience rather than disrupt it.

With a "Pro Gamer" approach, brand engagement is initiated only when gamers express intent, ensuring that interactions are natural, meaningful, and truly immersive.

G-Commerce blends the gaming experience with brand storytelling and interactive participation. It focuses on creating meaningful engagement rather than direct transactions.

As G-Commerce is set to soar to US$20.7 billion globally by 2032, the strategic partnership between Ventes Avenues and Trophée places both companies at the forefront of this rapidly evolving landscape in India.

Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh, Founder & CEO of Trophée, shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Ventes Avenue to revolutionise gaming commerce in India. Leveraging their expertise, we'll redefine how Gen Z and modern consumers interact with global brands through immersive commerce-led experiences within gameplay. Our goal is to move beyond traditional advertising, forging deeper connections between gamers and brands, and bridging the gap between Online gaming and real-world commerce.”

Niloufer Dundh

Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues, added, "Our partnership with Trophée is a game-changer in brand engagement. G-Commerce offers a consent-driven, interactive experience that adds value to both brands and users. At Ventes Avenues, innovation drives us, and this collaboration redefines gaming-led brand interactions."