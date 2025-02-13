Advertisment

0

Advertising

Ventes Avenues and Trophée team up to drive gaming commerce for brands

G-Commerce blends the gaming experience with brand storytelling and interactive participation. It focuses on creating meaningful engagement rather than direct transactions

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Ventes-Avenues-and-Trophee
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Ventes Avenues, a mobile media company specialising in mobile performance and audiences, has announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with Trophée,  a company in the functioning of the Game Commerce (G-Commerce) space. 

The partnership will help brands leverage G-Commerce to create immersive interactions with consumers that are seamless, consent-driven, and highly engaging.

Trophée is a game commerce experience company, that helps brands interact with Gen Z consumers within gaming ecosystems. Trophée introduced a commerce-led format for deeper engagement such as 3D and 2D brand product placements, treasure box rewards, and interactive brand storytelling— designed in a gamified way to enhance user experience rather than disrupt it. 

With a "Pro Gamer" approach, brand engagement is initiated only when gamers express intent, ensuring that interactions are natural, meaningful, and truly immersive.

G-Commerce blends the gaming experience with brand storytelling and interactive participation. It focuses on creating meaningful engagement rather than direct transactions.

As G-Commerce is set to soar to US$20.7 billion globally by 2032, the strategic partnership between Ventes Avenues and Trophée places both companies at the forefront of this rapidly evolving landscape in India.

Vijay Singh
Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh, Founder & CEO of Trophée, shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Ventes Avenue to revolutionise gaming commerce in India. Leveraging their expertise, we'll redefine how Gen Z and modern consumers interact with global brands through immersive commerce-led experiences within gameplay. Our goal is to move beyond traditional advertising, forging deeper connections between gamers and brands, and bridging the gap between Online gaming and real-world commerce.

Niloufer-Dundh
Niloufer Dundh

 Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues, added, "Our partnership with Trophée is a game-changer in brand engagement. G-Commerce offers a consent-driven, interactive experience that adds value to both brands and users. At Ventes Avenues, innovation drives us, and this collaboration redefines gaming-led brand interactions."

brands Gaming Ventes Avenues
Advertisment
 