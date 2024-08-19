Unilever consolidates global creative accounts of beauty, wellbeing brands with WPP

New Delhi: Unilever is consolidating its global creative accounts for beauty and wellbeing brands with WPP.
This means WPP will now handle the creative responsibilities for brands including Clear, Dove, TreSemmé, Sunsilk, Simple, Nexxus, Shea Moisture, and Pond’s, alongside its existing work on Vaseline.
Previously, these accounts were managed by Interpublic Group, Omnicom, and Oliver from Brandtech Group, with UStudio handling the Simple account in the UK.
WPP, through its Ogilvy agency, will focus on brand strategy and TV ads. Additionally, Unilever is conducting a global media review, with Group M handling its media planning and buying since 2021.