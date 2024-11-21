TVS Motor Company consolidates premium brands with TBWA\India

New Delhi: TBWA\India, which has been collaborating with TVS Motor Company since 2020, has now secured the creative mandate for all of TVS's premium brands. This includes TVS Apache, TVS Ronin, TVS Performance Gears, their associated sub-brands, and the company's community and brand experience programs.
“Our collaboration with TBWA\India has always been grounded in shared values of performance, innovation, and disruption,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Premium Business, TVS Motor Company. “This consolidation reflects our commitment to the entire premium segment of TVS Motor, which includes lifestyle, sport, and super sports categories alongside our racing heritage. With TBWA\India by our side, we aim to craft a powerful narrative that resonates with both seasoned riders and the next generation of motorcycling enthusiasts globally. This is the next chapter in our shared journey of excellence.”
Over the years, TVSM has established itself as a powerhouse in premium motorcycles, blending cutting-edge engineering and technology with bold design across various global markets. From lifestyle-oriented models to sport and super sport bikes, has attracted a loyal and passionate rider base.
In a statement, TBWA wrote, “The decision to unify its premium communications under TBWA\India signifies a renewed focus on aligning these varied segments into a cohesive brand story that captures the spirit of performance motorcycling.”
Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA\India, added, “We are excited to extend our partnership with TVS Motor as we take on the challenge of consolidating its premium brands into one dynamic narrative. TVSM has a remarkable legacy in lifestyle and performance motorcycling, and this consolidation gives us the opportunity to create campaigns that not only celebrate their racing pedigree but also elevate the lifestyle aspect of their bikes on a global scale. With disruption at the core of our approach, we are eager to push creative boundaries and bring to life a brand experience that is bold, distinctive, and aligned with the aspirations of motorcyclists everywhere.”
The upcoming campaigns will focus on connecting with motorcycling enthusiasts through authentic and performance-driven content that goes beyond technical specifications.