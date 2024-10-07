Tribes Communication launches sports marketing and management business unit

New Delhi: Tribes Communication has announced the launch of Tribes Sports, a sports marketing and management vertical that provides services across the sports and entertainment sectors. From league development to athlete representation, Tribes Sports will be spearheaded by Ambika Sharma, who in her current role has been leading key businesses for the organisation.

Tribes Sports will offer services, including strategic counsel to sports organisations, clubs, and athletes on business development, performance enhancement, and brand building for sports league and franchise development, player representation and sports asset management and marketing, sponsorship and media rights distribution.

Its sports investment consulting will focus on advising investors on allocating capital within the sports industry and assisting clients to identify opportunities in teams, leagues, facilities, media rights, and related industries like fitness and sports tech.

Gour Gupta

“We are happy to embark on this new journey and incredibly proud to expand our services as Tribes Sports, empowering brands to discover exciting marketing opportunities through our specialised offerings, said Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Tribes Communication. “Tribes Sports is a natural extension of our goal to push boundaries and create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With our expertise in integrated marketing communications solutions, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in India’s growing sports ecosystem.”

“At Tribes, we believe in giving a platform for growth to our own people within the system. Ambika brings with her tremendous passion, experience and a zeal to deliver the best. We believe that her tenacity to fight against all odds, and her hunger to go beyond the ask makes her the perfect fit to lead this new initiative. We are confident that her dynamism and determination will be paramount in helping us in our growth,” stated Gupta.

Ambika Sharma

Speaking about the new venture, Sharma shared, “The sports industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the world today. With the launch of Tribes Sports, we are leveraging our extensive marketing expertise to support sports, clients, athletes, and brands in achieving global success. Long-term partnerships and sponsorships will be vital in fostering deeper connections and building brand loyalty. Our goal is to bring a fresh level of innovation and strategic thinking to sports marketing and management, ensuring our clients stay competitive in this fast-paced environment. I am thrilled about this new role and grateful to Tribes for trusting me to lead this business unit."