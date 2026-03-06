Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 6, 2026

- Mar 06, 2026 18:27 IST
Govt orders BARC to suspend TV ratings for news channels for a month
In its direction to BARC, the ministry said some news channels were airing “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 16:26 IST
PhonePe explains expert guidance through traditional akhada and nukkad natak
The campaigns, crafted by Ogilvy India, contrast familiar cultural settings such as wrestling arenas and street plays with PhonePe’s expert-backed financial team to show how investors are supported in mutual fund decisions. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 14:57 IST
With 15+ brand partnerships, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour delivers Rs. 943 crore economic impact
Spread across 14 concerts in 13 cities over two months, the tour sold over 3.2 lakh tickets and generated Rs 276 crore in direct revenue and Rs 553 crore in indirect spending. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 13:24 IST
Delhi HC orders blocking of websites accused of copying Dream11 branding
The court directed authorities to block 21 domains linked to apps allegedly imitating Dream11’s branding and interface, citing possible trademark and copyright infringement. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 12:31 IST
Meta requires select advertisers to use invoicing or direct debit for ads
The change does not apply to all advertisers, with credit card payments continuing on Meta Ads, while some higher-spending accounts receive notices to shift to other payment methods. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 12:28 IST
NDTV appoints Siddharth Narula as Revenue Head for NDTV 24x7 and Profit Brand Studio
Narula brings more than 25 years of experience in media and digital revenue leadership, with previous roles at Zee Digital, Culture Machine, Disney, Bloomberg UTV, CNBC, ESPN, Sony and NDTV. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 12:25 IST
Marico’s global head of digital Juhi Singh steps down after seven-year stint
Singh held several digital and ecommerce leadership roles during her time at Marico, overseeing global digital initiatives and D2C growth across multiple markets. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 12:21 IST
Luma launches Luma Agents for creative work built on unified intelligence
Luma Agents, is introduced as a collaborative AI tool for text, image, video and audio work, with deployments reported across agency networks including Publicis Groupe and Serviceplan Group. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 12:16 IST
Bvlgari appoints Jake Gyllenhaal as global brand ambassador
An actor and producer, Gyllenhaal has built a career spanning film and theatre and is known for taking on a range of roles across genres. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 10:58 IST
Nearly six years after TikTok ban, Instagram corners 65% of digital ad impressions
The findings suggest India’s digital ad market expanded in 2025 even as impression delivery became heavily concentrated on a handful of platforms. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 10:49 IST
The brand problem India's B2B sector has been refusing to see
For decades, Indian B2B businesses have competed on cost and survived on relationships. In a tariff-rattled, brand-driven world, that playbook is running out of road. Read more...
- Mar 06, 2026 10:29 IST
India’s beauty market is thriving, but it has a copy-paste problem
As global trends flood social media and performance marketing rewards familiarity, Indian beauty brands are scaling rapidly by replicating proven formats. This raises deeper questions about originality, identity and long-term brand equity. Read More...
- Mar 06, 2026 09:42 IST
Greaves Electric Mobility names Pranesh Urs as Head of Marketing
Urs joins GEML to oversee marketing for Ampere, Ele and Eltra, reporting to MD and CFO Vikas Singh, and bringing experience from Ather, Samsung and HP. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 6, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
