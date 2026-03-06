New Delhi: Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has appointed Pranesh Urs as Head of Marketing. He brings around thirteen years of experience in marketing and branding, having worked across sectors including automobile and consumer electronics.

In this role, Urs will report to Vikas Singh, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, and will be responsible for leading GEML’s marketing function. He will work on strengthening the brand positioning of Ampere, Ele and Eltra, drive integrated marketing initiatives for electric two- and three-wheelers, and support the company’s efforts in delivering sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Vikas Singh said, “We welcome Pranesh Urs to Greaves Electric Mobility at an important phase in our journey. His experience across consumer technology and green mobility businesses brings valuable perspective to our marketing efforts. As the EV space aims to orient from specification-led to everyday mobility, I am confident that his deep knowledge and leadership will support our focus on delivering accessible and reliable electric mobility solutions for customers across the country.”

Urs has previously worked with Ather Energy, Samsung India Electronics, and Hewlett-Packard India Sales Private Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Mangalore University and a Master’s Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.