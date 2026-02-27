Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 27, 2026

- Feb 27, 2026 11:31 IST
In conversation with Ajay Gahlaut, the man who made India repeat after him
Gahlaut is back, not with a 30-second spot, but with a full-blown film. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 11:07 IST
Sintex unveils new TVC highlighting 50-year warranty and generational trust
The campaign has been developed in partnership with Sideways and will air on connected TV during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 11:03 IST
upGrad acquires Internshala in 90% stock-swap deal
Deal links skilling and early-career hiring platforms, with Internshala to operate independently and revenue targeted to grow from Rs 45 crore to Rs 100 crore. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 10:58 IST
Six cultural shifts shaping 2026 as audiences seek ‘Proof of Human’
Omnicom Advertising’s cultural intelligence unit says audiences are developing a sharper radar for what’s synthetic, pushing brands toward visible effort, authorship and “designed” restraint across six new cultural shifts. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 10:53 IST
Gen X to drive $500 billion in spending by 2030, RedSeer study finds
RedSeer’s consumer outlook report highlights Generation X as a growing force in India’s consumption landscape, with premium, wellness, and experience-driven spending expected to rise significantly. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 10:50 IST
Google to introduce ‘Gemini advantage’ across Google Marketing Platform on March 23
Google said Gemini will help advertisers “see further into the consumer journey”, reduce fragmentation and activate data in real time, as brands demand outcomes across CTV, YouTube and commerce-led media buys. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 10:46 IST
WPP’s ‘Elevate28’ reset puts WPP Open at the core, targets integration and cost savings
WPP flagged client losses and spending cuts in its FY25 preliminary results, and laid out a three-phase plan to stabilise in 2026, return to organic growth in 2027, and accelerate from 2028. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 10:25 IST
50 stores strong, Aditya Birla’s Indriya turns CTV and micro influencers into growth engines
Indriya has avoided satellite TV entirely so far, funnelling nearly 60% of its media budget into digital and connected TV to build precision-led awareness in cities where it operates. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 09:35 IST
Netflix drops out of Warner Bros. race, refuses to match Paramount’s $31-per-share bid
Netflix said matching Paramount Skydance’s revised offer would make the deal “no longer financially attractive”, after WBD’s board deemed the latest Paramount proposal a “Superior Proposal” under the Netflix merger agreement. Read more...
- Feb 27, 2026 09:23 IST
Is WPP’s Elevate28 strong enough to counter Publicis and Omnicom's momentum?
The group wants to move away from its federation structure and operate as a single company built around four units: WPP Media, WPP Creative, WPP Production and WPP Enterprise Solutions. Read more...
