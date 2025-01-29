Times OOH launches digital bus shelters in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Times Innovative Media (Times OOH), a part of the Times Group, has introduced a media format in Bengaluru - Digital Bus Shelters. R

The initial phase of this project includes 20 strategically positioned Digital Bus Shelters at prominent junctions, near malls, and key marketplaces to maximise visibility and leverage high footfall and extended dwell times. Future phases will further expand the city’s digital advertising ecosystem.

Each bus shelter is equipped with L-shaped digital screens featuring a 125 sq. ft. display area.

The shelters are capable of showcasing real-time content, including integrations such as time, weather, and air quality index (AQI) updates, along with trigger-based advertisements.

To meet diverse campaign needs, Times OOH offers exclusive branding opportunities and flexible slot-based display options, providing a cost-effective and quick-turnaround solution for advertisers across varying budgets.

These Digital Bus Shelters also promote sustainable advertising practices.

Brands like Ibaco, Yes Bank, Bhima Jewelers, and IKEA have already adopted Times OOH’s Digital Bus Shelters as part of their advertising strategies.

“Times OOH is optimistic about the growth of the Digital OOH format,” said Rohit Chopra, COO, Times OOH. “With our extensive experience in outdoor advertising, we are dedicated to expanding our offerings with advanced features and capabilities. The launch of Digital Bus Shelters in Bengaluru is a testament to this commitment. After careful analysis of traffic patterns and advertiser requirements, we strategically installed 20 digital bus shelters, and the response from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, with a significant uptick in inquiries and bookings.”