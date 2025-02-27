Thoughtshows and Events concludes the 2nd edition of DDX Asia in Mumbai

New Delhi: DDX Asia, a platform organised by Thoughtshows and Events (formerly known as VJ Media Works), just concluded its second edition. The event was held on February 20 and 21 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (Nesco), Goregaon, Mumbai.

DDX Asia was launched in 2023 to showcase digital displays and experiential technologies in the retail and OOH advertising spaces.



Vasant Jante, CEO, Thoughtshows and Events, said, “DDX Asia was born out of a vision to explore and nurture the business ecosystem surrounding digital display and experiential technologies that cater to OOH advertising and retail spaces. With two editions behind us, we now know that this is the future, as brands increasingly seek to engage their audiences and customers in meaningful new ways.”

He added, “The response to DDX Asia 2025 makes us feel vindicated and convinces us of the need to empower and facilitate the ecosystem further by highlighting new opportunities, insights, and innovations in this space. We look forward to taking DDX Asia to new heights in the near future.”

DDX Asia Expo 2025 had over 3000 visitors and featured suppliers of digital display solutions catering to the OOH and retail spaces. The exhibitors, numbering 23 in all, were from different categories, including, indoor and outdoor LED display solutions, video walls, digital signage and other display and front-end tech solutions.

The DDX Asia Business Conference 2025 featured numerous speakers from the OOH advertising and retail ecosystem.

Media, marketing and digital transformation specialist Kushal Sanghvi delivered the keynote address on the theme, ‘Digital displays – Motoring the tech highway for great customer journeys and experiences’, setting the context for the 2-day conference.

DDX Asia 2025 also launched the DDX Asia Business Awards, to recognise milestones in digital display and experiential technologies used in retail and OOH advertising spaces.

Open to Indian and international players in the OOH and retail ecosystem, DDX Asia Business Awards 2025, which was divided into the OOH and Retail sections with five sub-categories each, had 53 nominations and 26 winners.