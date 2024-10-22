The Womb wins creative mandate for three brands of BSH India

New Delhi: BSH Home Appliances has appointed The Womb as its strategic and creative partner to further strengthen its position in India's premium home appliance market.
The Womb will support BSH in building stronger brand equity for its three brands—BOSCH, Siemens, and Gaggenau.
Pinaki Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer at BSH India, said, "As India's demand for premium home appliances grows, we are focused on delivering exceptional products that cater to fast-evolving customer needs. With The Womb as our strategic partner, we are confident in crafting meaningful, innovative and consumer-driven narratives that resonate with India’s discerning audience. With their strategic expertise, this partnership will elevate our brands and solidify our leadership in the premium home appliances segment, in line with our global brand ethos."
Heval Patel, COO of The Womb, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with BSH on their growth journey in India. Our aim is to make premium home appliances synonymous with BSH by creating compelling narratives that highlight the unique value propositions of each brand."