The One Club for Creativity concludes third edition of Portfolio Night 2024 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity concluded the third edition of Portfolio Night 2024 in Mumbai.

The event took place on October 10 (virtual) and October 11 (Mumbai) 2024.

Sukanya Aggarwal emerged as the winner at the Portfolio Night Mumbai, while Udo Döhler Neto won the virtual pan-India Portfolio Night.

They’ve both earned the chance to participate in the prestigious global Portfolio Night All-Stars program. This program brings together creatives with winning portfolios from all host cities. These lucky All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from a major brand and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2025.

Fostering connections between emerging talent and established creatives; Portfolio Night is an ecosystem of creative development, the launchpad of careers, and a major force in shaping the future of creativity.

The event was held at the Ecole Intuit Lab in Mumbai and was co-hosted by agencies under Omnicom Advertising Group - BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India.

It brought together 110 emerging creatives with diverse academic backgrounds in design, planning, direction, content writing and so on.

Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India kicked off the event with an inspiring speech. This was followed by a fast -paced evening of one-to-one portfolio reviews by the jury panel comprising of 30 jurors over the two days.

“Portfolio Night is really about a portfolio of creative values: Originality, freedom, fearlessness, love, passion and belief. That’s what I was looking for. It is as much about the people as it is about the work. And I got all of it. For that’s what I saw, felt and experienced at this electric night. Thank you for the collision of emerging talent and established creatives. It was alchemy. The future of creativity is shining bright” said Paul.

Speaking about this year’s juror experience, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group, said, “While the Portfolio Night may come across as a night of evaluation by the creative heads, it’s also an introduction. We’re introduced to where the talent is headed and what the future has in store for our industry. And once again we leave reassured and confident that the future of creativity is bright.”

Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\ India, commented, “As always, it was an amazing experience to interact with the energy and the openness of the future of our industry. This year I saw a number of portfolios that were not from the traditional areas of creativity - animators, cinematographers, UX, UI designers. While a good number of the other portfolios had experiential and innovation ideas too. It’s great that the portfolios at portfolio night are keeping pace with the rapid changes we’re seeing all around us.”

Jury Panel - Mumbai

Sr. No Jury Name Organization 1 Aalap Desai tgthr 2 Arun Iyer Spring Marketing Capital 3 Gia Fernandes Dentsu Webchutney 4 Hemant Shringy FCB Ulka 5 Josy Paul BBDO India 6 Kainaz Karmakar Ogilvy India 7 Mukund Olety VML 8 Pallavi Chakravarti Fundamental 9 Priya Shivakumar DDB Mudra 10 Rahul Mathew DDB Mudra Group 11 Raj Kamble Famous Innovations 12 Rajdeepak Das Leo Burnett India 13 Russell Barrett TBWA India 14 Shitu Patil Publicis India 15 Sindhu Sharma Enormous 16 Sonal Chhajerh Leo Burnett India 17 Swati Bhattacharya LightBox 18 Varsha Desai MullenLowe Lintas

