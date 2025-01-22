The One Club adds AI discipline for The One Show 2025

New Delhi: In anticipation of the continued rising impact of AI in marketing, The One Club for Creativity has added a new Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence discipline to The One Show 2025. The new discipline celebrates the partnership between human creativity and this emerging technology in the evolution of creative work and process.

The new AI discipline will recognise and encourage exploration, with categories falling into three major themes: Branded Campaigns and Experiences, Craft, and Innovation. In comparison to other One Show disciplines, these categories are more loosely defined and eligibility is altered to encourage entry of work that might not be easily classified.

In order to highlight what might be possible with the technology, the Innovation category does not require that the work be commissioned. This accommodates entries that may veer towards the more experimental.

In addition to recognising great AI work, The One Show will also celebrate Creative AI Pioneers – individuals and organisations pushing the boundaries of AI through their creative projects or in the creation of innovative AI tools or processes. Entrants must submit a portfolio of marketing work that uses AI in the most creative ways, or showcase their development of tools that are changing the ways creatives work.

“While the industry has barely scratched the surface of AI, we’ve already seen some powerful uses of this new technology,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “The One Show is committed to being at the forefront of recognizing the great work that’s already been done and encouraging the possibilities, as well as celebrating the AI trailblazers who are pushing the use of the technology forward.”

Lars Bastholm, founder and creative director at Bastholm Creative Consulting in Copenhagen, will serve as Jury President for the inaugural AI discipline. Other top creatives confirmed for the jury include:

Sherina Florence, independent ECD, AI Prompt Engineer, London

Entries to The One Show 2025 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is January 31, 2025, with an extended deadline of February 14, 2025, and a final deadline of February 28, 2025.

Finalists announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced during Creative Week 2025, taking place May 12-16 in New York.

The One Club is also planning a special AI conference during Creative Week 2025, with presentations focusing on how to integrate AI into agencies, how to hire and staff for this new creative tool, and more. Details will be available shortly.

All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.