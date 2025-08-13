Tata Motors calls pitch for project-based work on EV brand

New Delhi: Tata Motors has initiated a pitch process for one of its electric vehicle (EV) brands, slated for launch during the upcoming festive season, sources confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.

Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that, contrary to media reports suggesting the auto major plans to appoint a single unified agency to handle its creative, customer experience (CX), and social media mandates, Tata Motors traditionally does not work with one creative agency across brands. Instead, it engages different agencies for different brands and partners with creative agencies on a project basis as per campaign requirements.

“In this case as well, Tata Motors has called a creative pitch for a project for one of its EV brands slated for launch during the festive season,” the source said.

Industry insiders expect auto brands to step up EV-focused marketing this festive season, with increased advertising spends and high-decibel campaigns. Tata Motors is set to be a key player in this push.

In an earlier interaction with BestMediaInfo.com, Pooja Asar, Head – Marketing, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company will intensify its focus on EV branding in 2025.

“As India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, we’re concentrating our marketing efforts on growing the EV category by focusing on our strong product portfolio, the widest in the category, aligned to diverse customer use cases, efforts in growing the charging infrastructure, and achieving price parity with ICE vehicles,” Asar said.

She added that consumer confidence in EV technology is on the rise as more manufacturers enter the market and EV visibility increases on Indian roads.

A key pillar of Tata Motors’ 2025 marketing strategy is its continued association with the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), where it marked its eighth consecutive year as an associate partner.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company aims to be among the most visible brands in India across traditional, digital, and social platforms this year.

“It’s a packed year in terms of product launches, and we will be very visible this coming financial year,” Srivatsa noted.

In November 2024, Tata Motors consolidated its media mandate under Omnicom Media Group (OMG) after a six-month multi-agency pitch. The account, valued at approximately Rs 450 crore, was previously split between OMG, which handled digital, and IPG’s Lodestar, which managed TV and print.