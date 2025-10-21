New Delhi: Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global advertising technology company, has said it expects to pay over $1.5 billion to publishers and OEMs in 2025, reflecting growth in its performance advertising platform, Realize.

The company has deepened its partnerships with several international publishers, including TIME, Weather Channel Digital, Gannett, USA TODAY Network, Nexstar, and Slate, to provide advertisers access to display inventory via Realize.

The platform allows advertisers to leverage Taboola’s network of publishers, apps, and OEMs, combining multiple ad formats and placements beyond search and social.

Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that identifies opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network. The system uses data from Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers to optimise and place ads across its platform.

“We’ve spent years building real relationships with publishers. We’ve evolved with them, helped them grow their audiences, engagement, and ability to work with advertisers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “We announced our push beyond native with Realize, and we’re excited for publishers to be leaning in, expanding their partnerships with us, and delivering more for advertisers together.”

Tim Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations at Gannett, said, “Our partnership with Taboola has consistently delivered results, and giving advertisers access to our display inventory on Realize represents an exciting step forward. We value Taboola’s collaborative approach and look forward to what we can accomplish next as we continue to evolve.”

Molly Gallagher, Programmatic Manager at Slate, added, “Taboola has been a trusted partner in helping us grow and innovate across our digital business. Over the years, they’ve shown a strong understanding of our goals and a commitment to building long-term value not just through technology, but through true collaboration. With the launch of Realize, we see a new opportunity to deepen that partnership and tap into more impactful revenue streams.”