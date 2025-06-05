New Delhi: SW Network has been appointed to handle the digital media, social media, and growth marketing responsibilities for Fujifilm’s instax brand in India. The agency’s growth marketing vertical, SW Growth Labs, will lead the mandate, which spans social media management, creative campaigns, and performance marketing.

The appointment comes at a time when instant photography is witnessing renewed interest among younger audiences such as Gen Z and millennials. The appeal of instant prints, rooted in nostalgia, physicality, and creativity has led to a resurgence in demand. In this context, Fujifilm’s instax products, which include compact cameras, smartphone printers, and a variety of film options, are positioned for further expansion in the Indian market.

The scope of work will involve a multi-channel strategy designed to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement. SW Growth Labs will focus on performance marketing, SEO, and media planning to increase direct-to-consumer sales, while the agency’s creative division will manage storytelling, content creation, and platform-specific campaigns.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW Network, said, “instax is more than just a camera brand. It is an experience that blends nostalgia with creativity, allowing people to capture and share moments in a tangible way. SW Growth Labs will lead performance marketing and SEO, while SW Creative will drive creative, influencer, creative, and social strategies."

Shaiphali Galhotra, Digital Marketing Manager for instax division at FUJIFILM India, added, "Our partnership with SW Network is a key step in strengthening the brand’s digital-first approach. By integrating media, social, and performance marketing strategies, we aim to build a stronger, more engaging brand presence while enhancing our D2C experience. We are confident that SW Network’s expertise will drive meaningful results and solidify the brand’s market leadership in India’s instant photography market."