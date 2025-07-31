Stagwell's Assembly appoints Alap Ghosh as first CEO of India

Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network, has named Alap Ghosh as its first Chief Executive Officer for India, effective August 1, 2025.

Based in Mumbai, Ghosh will report to Matt Adams, Assembly’s Global Chief Operating Officer.

Ghosh, a digital ecosystem expert with over 25 years of experience, joins Assembly from Google India, where he served as Head of Data and Technology Partnerships.

His tenure at Google focused on driving marketing technology and digital innovation for enterprise clients.

Prior to Google, Ghosh held leadership roles at Jellyfish, founded a data consultancy, and built expertise across advertising and programmatic platforms.

In his new role, Ghosh will oversee the integration of Assembly’s operations across Mumbai and Bangalore, aligning media, tech, and commerce capabilities under a unified regional structure.