Spikes Asia opens call for entries; expands to year-round regional events

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has announced the 2025 Awards are open for submissions, in addition to revealing a refresh to its Awards and an evolution to its platform.

Spikes Asia is evolving from a single event in the year to a series of regional events designed to support the needs of the industry year-round.

In a statement, Spikes Asia wrote, “The new offering will support everyone in the business of creative marketing, from emerging talent to c-suite marketing leaders, to help the region tackle strategic challenges, consumer behaviours, cultural shifts and creative thinking, to propel the industry forward across APAC.”

Spikes Asia judging will be held in Vietnam in March 2025 and will culminate in the live awards ceremony in April, held in Singapore.

New to the 2025 Spikes Asia Awards is the introduction of the Humour sub-category, following on from its success at Cannes Lions 2024.

The Innovation Spike has evolved to encompass a broader spectrum of innovation.

Additionally, there have been updates to the Audio & Radio Spike Award to reflect the expansion of Audio work across the industry, a refresh to the PR Spike to accurately reflect the current PR industry and a refresh to the Social & Influencer Spike to recognise and celebrate the pivotal role that creators play in shaping and amplifying brand messages.

Entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until January 28, 2025.

Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, commented, “Our audience is looking for more than just a standalone event. Our new model will provide a continuous connection throughout the year and allow Spikes Asia to address the diverse needs of the creative and advertising community by offering opportunities for networking, learning, and recognition. We look forward to hosting more intimate and high-impact experiences that cater to the APAC community’s needs.”

Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, Lions, added, “It’s an exciting time for creativity in APAC, which is reflected across the evolution of our Awards. We’ve gotawardss that recognise everything from craft right through to `Gaming and Creative Effectiveness - it’s evidence of an industry that continues to evolve and proof that creativity can come from anywhere. Spikes Asia has also evolved its entry process, including questions that focus on the cultural context as well as the objectives of the work. These responses will provide the Jury with essential context when evaluating creativity from across the region. We will continue to nurture and grow the Spikes Asia Awards and deliver key insights to our audience to support creatives and marketers across APAC.”