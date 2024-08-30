Snapchat unveils ‘Snap the Moment’ roadshows for content marketing

Delhi: Snapchat has announced its "Snap the Moment" Festive Edition Roadshows in partnership with The Goat Agency, GroupM’s influencer and content marketing solution.

These roadshows aim to empower brands and marketers with Snapchat’s platform and AR (Augmented Reality) solutions for the upcoming festive season.

Kicked off in Mumbai on August 28 and will be followed by Bengaluru on September 5, and concluding in Gurgaon on September 10, this exclusive series will span across key markets in India.

Amit Ojha, Head of Agency Partnerships - Snap Inc, said, “We’re thrilled to provide brands with innovative tools and insights that resonate with today’s young, tech-savvy audience. These roadshows offer a unique opportunity for brands to connect with this vibrant community, crafting standout festive campaigns that not only engage but also create lasting memories. This festive season, it's all about transforming connections into meaningful experiences.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia, said, "The partnership with Snapchat is a key opportunity to introduce innovative AR solutions for the upcoming festive season. We're certain that the ‘Snap the Moment’ initiative will help brands and marketers create engaging and impactful campaigns. Through this, we aim to set new benchmarks in interactive advertising. We look forward to helping brands connect with young audiences in India.”

The company revealed the following to expect at the roadshows: