Snapchat launches new advertising format Sponsored Snaps in India

New Delhi: Snapchat has launched Sponsored Snaps in India, an advertising format that enables businesses to engage their customers through visual messaging. With this format, brands can deliver a full-screen vertical video Snap directly to Snapchatters in their chat inbox.
Fashion e-commerce platform Ajio is the first brand in India to utilise this service. Sponsored Snaps will allow advertisers to engage prospective customers across the funnel within a single ad placement.
The objectives of this service include raising awareness through the chat inbox, improving consideration with people who choose to view the Snap, and driving conversion with an in-message call-to-action.
Arpan Biswas, CMO, Ajio, said, “At Ajio, we are continually exploring innovative avenues to engage with our audience. Sponsored Snaps present a unique opportunity to connect with digital-first consumers in an organic and interactive manner. As one of the first brands in India to adopt this format, we are excited to leverage its potential to elevate our storytelling and foster deeper, more meaningful connections with Snapchat’s dynamic and highly engaged community.”
Neha Jolly Sawhney, Head of Ad Monetisation, India, Snap Inc., added, “Sponsored Snap is truly a first-of-its-kind ad format tapping into Gen Z’s preference for visually rich, engaging content. This format provides brands like Ajio an opportunity to connect with our community in an authentic way. Our chat inbox is a powerful way to reach Snapchatters, and Sponsored Snaps are a natural extension of how people already engage with brands and businesses on our platform. It expands their reach through one of the most widely used features, delivering an immersive, interactive experience that resonates with a mobile-first, visual audience.”
Over time, the feature may include two-way interactions powered by AI, enabling functionalities such as personalised recommendations, customer support, and direct transactions.