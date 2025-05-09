Snap unveils AI-powered advertiser solutions, Sponsored Snap updates

New Delhi: Snapchat has unveiled its range of AI-powered ad solutions at NewFronts 2025 and has updated its Sponsored Snaps.
The platform has incorporated various features, such as AI smart bidding. This feature allows advertisers to specify a desired cost-per-action, which Snap’s system will then work to achieve.
The feature will aim to achieve improved results within the parameters chosen by the brand.
Snap has also launched the feature Smart Budget, which will help advertisers manage their campaigns by automatically investing more in their highest-performing ads. The functions are currently in alpha testing.
Sponsored Snaps has also been updated, enabling brands to reach users directly through the chatbox.
The platform is also delivering Sponsored Snaps through its ads auction instead of only using pre-set campaigns. Additionally, it’s launching Sponsored Snaps from creators, allowing brands to publish a Sponsored Snap directly from a creator’s account.
Furthermore, Snapchat is launching a music series, ‘Under the Ghost’, directly from Snapchat’s studio in Santa Monica, California.
Lastly, Snap launched its latest campaign, “Say it in a Snap”.
As part of the campaign, location-specific billboards will be featured in key New York City locations such as Times Square, Citi Field and Madison Square Garden.