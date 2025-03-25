Shubha George moves on from WPP after 35 years

New Delhi: Shubha George, Chief Client Officer, India at WPP, is stepping away from full-time work and will be leaving the ad network at the end of March 2025.

Sharing the announcement in a LinkedIn post, George said, “At the end of this month, I will be signing out of WPP - after exactly 35 years, and across 7 agencies.”

She added, “I cannot be thankful enough to WPP, for the various roles and responsibilities it gave me along the way - thoughtfully and bravely. And as I bid official goodbye to full-time working, I look back at my professional journey thus far, most fulfilled, grateful and content.”

She was elevated to the Chief Client Officer role at WPP India in 2019.

Before that, George was the Managing Director for Asia and CEO of India at Red Fuse Communications India, WPP's full-service integrated global agency dedicated to serving all of Colgate-Palmolive's brands worldwide.

Prior to joining Red Fuse, George was the CEO at MEC India, where she started working on the Colgate-Palmolive business. George led the development of digital, sports marketing and content partnerships for the agency.

Before Red Fuse, her career spanned across Ogilvy, JWT, Mindshare and MEC.