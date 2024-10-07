Shashi Sinha to receive IIT Kanpur's 2024 Distinguished Alumnus Award

New Delhi: Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, will be honoured with the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award 2024’ by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

The ceremony to honour Sinha is scheduled for November 2, 2024, at the IIT Kanpur campus.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award is not the first accolade for Sinha. Previously, he was awarded the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 by the Advertising Agencies Association of India, recognising his lifetime contributions to the advertising industry.

Sinha's involvement in various industry bodies like the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), and the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) highlights his commitment to not just business but also to ethical standards and consumer research in media.