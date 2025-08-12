Schneider Electric India teams up with LEO India for Bring Home the Smart campaign

New Delhi: Schneider Electric India has appointed LEO India (formerly LEO Burnett) as its creative partner, signalling a new phase in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the home electrical segment.

The collaboration’s first major initiative is the launch of the brand campaign “Bring Home the Smart,” which highlights Schneider Electric’s range of smart home solutions.

The campaign features products such as Miluz Zeta switches with built-in air quality indicators, Miluz Zeta motion-sensing LED footlamps, and Wiser smart home automation systems, all designed to enhance Indian homes with greater intelligence, style, sustainability, and safety.

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome LEO India on board as our creative partner. Our partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Schneider Electric’s continued focus on increasing our offerings for the home electrical market in India.

LEO brings a powerful blend of strategic thinking, consumer insight, and creative excellence. Their deep understanding of culture and ability to craft purposeful narratives make them the ideal partner for us as we bring our smart, sustainable home solutions to the forefront.”

Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer at Leo, South Asia, added, “Children are the perfect metaphor for our creative narrative. Their trust, curiosity, and joy reflect exactly how a smart home should feel. Through playful storytelling and relatable moments, we’re showing how Schneider Electric makes smart living effortless and delightful.”

The integrated campaign is being rolled out across television, digital, print, retail, and influencer-led channels, accompanied by on-ground activations in key markets.