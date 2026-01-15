Samsung India’s media mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Samsung India has called a media agency pitch for its media planning and buying mandate, sources aware of the matter told BestMediaInfo.com.
The account is estimated at around Rs 750 crore and covers media duties across Samsung’s product portfolio.
According to sources, the company is looking to bring its media remit under a single agency as part of the exercise.
At present, Samsung’s traditional media duties, including television, print and outdoor, are handled by Lodestar. Retail and digital media responsibilities are managed by Cheil SWA.
Lodestar has worked with Samsung for over a decade.