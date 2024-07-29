S Balasubramanian re-elected president of Advertising Club Madras

Delhi: S. Balasubramanian, National Head - Digital Media, Dinamalar has been re-elected as the 45th President of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2024-2025 at the club’s AGM held on Friday, July 26 2024.

Other Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members elected include:

- Murugan K - Vice President (Jaya TV)

- Surej Salim Kumar - Secretary (Digitally Inspired Media)

- Kavitha Srinivasan - Jt. Secretary (Coeus Communications India LLP)

- Umanath V - Treasurer (MediaNews4U.com)

- Chockalingam S - Executive Committee Member (OPN Advertising Pvt Ltd)

- L V Navaneeth - Executive Committee Member (The Hindu Group)

- John Justin - Executive Committee Member (Vikatan Publication)

- Ramkumar Singaram - Executive Committee Member (Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd.)

- Stalin Periasamy - Executive Committee Member (Presto Advertising)

- K.V. Kathiravan - Executive Committee Member (Vinisha Vision)

- M. Ramalingam - Executive Committee Member (Ontwikkel Advertising Pvt Ltd.)

- Siluvai Amalan - Executive Committee Member (Mr. A Brand Works)

- Paul Anthony - Ex Officio (The Max, a JV of TRIBES & DDB Mudra)

Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Anbuchezhian K, M.M. Charly, P Shree Prakash (Feswa), N. Upendran (Ayati Works), Rakesh (Deepsense Digital), Batul Turab (The Raven Claw), and Ravindran Solomon (Soloverse) are co-opted members of the committee.

Commenting on his re-election, Balasubramanian said, "I am elated and humbled to trust upon the responsibility for another year. I look forward to working with our fraternity people and continuing to develop Advertising Club Madras as a go-to platform for networking, knowledge sharing, education, and our award program."

Salim said, “I am honored to be re-elected as Secretary of the Advertising Club of Madras. We have an exciting year ahead, filled with opportunities to network and learn from the best in the industry. Together, we will drive innovation and excellence. Let's make this year our most impactful yet.”