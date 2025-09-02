Rooter rolls out ‘rStream’ for Gen Z brand engagement

New Delhi: Rooter, the game streaming and commerce platform, has introduced rStream, a native adtech solution designed to help brands engage with live-streaming audiences while giving creators additional monetisation opportunities.

The format allows brand messages to be integrated into live game streams without interrupting the viewing experience, using AI-powered, context-aware ad creation that adapts to game genres, stream contexts, creator styles and audience segments. Branded elements may appear as pop-ups, audio-triggered messages, in-chat promotions and other overlays.

Rooter said rStream also provides more precise measurement of advertising performance, going beyond the industry practice of equating stream views with ad views. It tracks real-time in-stream ad watch behaviour, with data available to brands through a live dashboard verified by a third-party research agency.

Speaking about rStream’s potential, Piyush, Founder and CEO, Rooter, said, “Gaming environments are known to generate high viewability and attention rates. For brands, it’s a matter of keeping that attention and not jolting gamers out of it. Whether entering gaming for the first time or scaling existing campaigns, rStream ensures seamless campaign delivery and transparent ROAS evaluation, keeping gamers engaged and brands impactful.”